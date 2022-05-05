Sergio Garcia's opening round at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship is getting attention not because of his play but because of one specific moment on the par-5 10th. Hitting his tee shot left of the fairway into a penalty area, the fiery Spaniard was able to find his golf ball, albeit not in the allotted three-minute time frame competitors are given when searching for a potential lost ball.

Just outside the given time, Garcia was assessed a penalty stroke and subsequently expressed his displeasure to the rules official.

"I can't wait to leave this tour," Garcia said. "I can't wait to get out of here. Just a couple more weeks until I don't have to deal with you anymore."

Reading in between the lines, it is quite obvious what the 42-year-old is referring to. Linked to the LIV Golf League, the former Masters champion would join many of his European counterparts to participate in the Saudi-backed golf league. With Lee Westwood, Richard Bland and Ian Poulter all being tied to Greg Norman's league, Garcia has become the latest to express his commitment, albeit in an unofficial fashion.

Garcia, who is currently No. 47 in the Official World Golf Rankings, would be one of the 15 top-100 players Norman has claimed will participate in the LIV Golf Series. Set to begin June 9-11 in London, the all-time points leader in Ryder Cup history appears to be one of the 48 in the field.

Garcia would go onto to par the 10th hole and ultimately signed for a 3-under 67 after an impressive hole-out eagle on the par-4 15th. After the conclusion of his round, Garcia declined to meet with the media at TPC Potomac, unwilling to face questions regarding the moment in question.