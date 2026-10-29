Sergio Garcia announced Thursday his plans to return to the DP World Tour in 2027. The Masters champion had called LIV Golf home since the league's first event in London in June 2022, but made it clear through the bankruptcy proceedings that he did not see a future with LIV Golf 2.0.

Garcia also made it known that he hopes to return to the PGA Tour down the road. The 46-year-old's last appearance on the PGA Tour came in May 2022 at the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac where he expressed his disdain for the league while looking for a lost ball.

"Next season I'll be playing on the DP World Tour," Garcia released in a statement. "This tour has been a huge part of my career from the very beginning, and I'm proud to call it home again. I'm also keeping my options open for a return to the PGA Tour. And probably the most exciting part for me is strengthening personal relationships, both new and old.

"There are some great tournaments around the world to play before Augusta next April, and I can't wait to get back to the Masters. I left Augusta last year disappointed with myself and my actions, and I'm ready to show what I've learned and where I am mentally. Augusta has given me some of the greatest moments of my life, and I'd love nothing more than to chase another green jacket at such a special place. I'm excited to get to work and excited to grind."

Even as he approaches 50, Garcia remains motivated by playing a role on the European Ryder Cup team. At the Open de España in early October, the 15-time DP World Tour winner revealed that he had discussed with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald about contributing in some capacity in 2027.

As it stands, however, the DP World Tour has a rule in place barring any golfer who dropped membership for any reason to be a captain or vice captain for the European Ryder Cup team. In May 2023, Garcia resigned his DP World Tour membership along with fellow Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood meaning he would have to play his way onto the team to be there in Ireland next year.

"It's a big year ahead with the Ryder Cup, and I'm going to work my tail off for every chance I can get at more majors and the biggest events in the game," Garcia said. "Another goal is to make that Ryder Cup team, and to be an asset to the guys in whatever capacity that may be. In golf, everything is earned and nothing is given. Let's get to work."

The DP World Tour took a firm stance ahead of the 2027 season regarding players' abilities to double dip in the form of playing on both the European circuit and LIV Golf. The league made it so that those players who choose to participate in LIV Golf 2.0 are unable to take up membership on the DP World Tour, effectively blocking them out of the Ryder Cup as all members of the European team must be members of the DP World Tour.

Garcia remains the all-time points leader in Ryder Cup history even with his absence the last two iterations. He boasts an impressive 28.5 points across 10 appearances for the European side with his last showing coming in 2021 at Whistling Straits.