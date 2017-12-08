Sergio Garcia ends Stenson's and McIlroy's run, wins European Tour player of the year

It was a big year for Sergio Garcia. He won the Masters, got married, announced he and his wife Angela are expecting a child and won the European Tour Golfer of the Year award.

In addition to the Masters, Garcia won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and the Andalucia Valderrama Masters (the other Masters). He led the tour in scoring average and finished in the top five in money earned. Garcia had a chance to win the Race to Dubai in November with a win at the DP World Tour Championship, but settled for a T4.

"This is an amazing honor," Garcia said in a release. "I think both on and off the golf course it has been a unique and unbelievable year, and one that I will definitely remember my whole life.

"I am so happy to receive this award, and to be named the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year, against the caliber of players that were in contention is incredible. Tommy (Fleetwood), Justin (Rose), Tyrrell (Hatton) and Jon (Rahm) are all amazing players, and all had unbelievable years themselves.

"With the five of us filling the top five places in the Race to Dubai, it shows the real strength of the European Tour, and European players in particular, and hopefully we will keep that going for next September in Paris."

Paris next year is, of course, the site of the Ryder Cup. Garcia has been one of the all-time great Ryder Cup players and will no doubt be an anchor for that squad.

But 2017 was one to remember for Garcia. His victory with this award upends a five-year run in which either Henrik Stenson or Rory McIlroy won every single European Tour Golfer of the Year award.

"Sergio is a wonderful ambassador for our game and an incredible talent, so it was no surprise his victory in the Masters Tournament proved so popular with golf fans around the world," European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a release.

"That alone was a remarkable achievement, but to also win two other prestigious titles in 2017, including his home tournament at Valderrama, makes it a simply sensational season, and he is a thoroughly deserving winner of the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year award."