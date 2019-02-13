Sergio Garcia issues longer apology on social media after incident in Saudi Arabia

Sergio Garcia is probably going to have an interesting week this week at the 2019 Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. He's playing his first PGA Tour event since the Wyndham Championship last August, and a lot has transpired since that event.

Garcia and his fellow Europeans destroyed the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup last September as Garcia, a captain's pick, did his usual song and dance in Paris. Then, probably more notably, Garcia erupted in a fit of rage at the Saudi International on the European Tour a few weeks ago.

The Spaniard was disqualified from the event for damaging five greens, and a video later emerged of him going absolutely ballistic in a greenside bunker the day before. He originally issued this short apologetic statement about the incident.

"I respect the decision of my disqualification," Garcia said in a statement at the time. "In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again."

We hadn't heard from him since then and don't plan to again. Garcia is not scheduled for a pre-tournament press conference, and in fact, only four superstars -- Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson and Dustin Johnson -- are slated to speak on Wednesday as the event gets started in Round 1 on Thursday.

However, Garcia did hop on Instagram this week to take his apology one step further.

"Happy to be in my first PGA Tour event of the season and have my brother on the bag again this year," wrote Garcia on Instagram. "I've obviously had some time to reflect, and want to again say I'm sorry to my fans and fellow competitors. What happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am.

"I am an emotional player and while I believe that's one of my biggest strengths, it's also one of my biggest flaws. I'm focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward. Thanks for all the support."

Garcia will play with Keegan Bradley and Sangmoon Bae in the first two rounds of the event this week.