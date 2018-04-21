Sergio Garcia misses back-to-back cuts for first time in 15 years, tosses driver in disgust

The driver toss will get all the headlines, but the bigger story might be back-to-back missed cuts by Sergio Garcia after he finished 2 over at the Valero Texas Open this week. Garcia, who badly missed the Masters cut two weeks ago, was the favorite this week but missed out on playing the weekend by a stroke.

It came undone for him on Friday in Round 2 when he tried to drive the green at the par-4 5th (his 14th hole of the day) but pulled his tee shot and flung his driver into the woods. He went on to make bogey after an atrocious effort on the chip and couldn't birdie any of the final four holes to get back inside the cut line.

It wasn't his driver he should have been mad at, either. Garcia gained strokes off the tee on the week at TPC San Antonio but lost them (uncharacteristically) on approach shots as well as putting.

This two-tournament stretch is likely just a slight speed bump. Garcia had finished in the top 10 in both of the two stroke play events he'd played before the last two (Valspar Championship, WGC-Mexico Championship). It's the first time he's missed consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour since spring 2003. He has now missed just 44 cuts in 328 events.

Garcia was playing the Texas Open for the first time since 2010, when he finished T45.