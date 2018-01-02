Sergio Garcia officially signs with Callaway for 2018

In the least surprising equipment move of all time, Sergio Garcia has signed an equipment deal with Callaway starting in 2018. Garcia, who had been with TaylorMade for over a decade, split with his former equipment supplier late in 2017 and was photographed using Callaway equipment during the back half of the year.

He becomes Callaway's second-highest ranked player in the world, just behind Henrik Stenson and just ahead of Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman and Kevin Kisner.

"I'm really excited to switch to Callaway," said Garcia in a statement. "After testing different brands I realized Callaway's technology and innovation will help me maximize my game and perform to the best of my ability."

Garcia won three times worldwide in 2017, including his first major championship at the 2017 Masters. He also got married and announced the pending birth of his first child with his wife Angela. It's been a big 12 months for the 37-year-old, and there's plenty left in the tank.

Garcia will use Callaway woods, irons and wedges, an Odyssey putter and a Callaway Chrome Soft ball.

"Sergio has been one of the world's most talented and charismatic players for almost 20 years," said Callaway President & CEO Chip Brewer in a statement. "It will be fun to see what he can do using Callaway equipment."