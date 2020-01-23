Setting the scene from PGA Merchandise Show 2020, hearing from Tiger Woods on upcoming tournament

CBS Sports HQ is live from the PGA Merchandise Show 2020 where all the latest innovations of golf from equipment, technology, apparel, accessories and more are on display. Our Kyle Porter and Mark Immelman sat down to give fans a look at what is going on at the event.

Porter describes as a "massive convention center not only filled with a lot of companies and brands, but a lot of energy too." He calls it "an exciting way to head us into the heart of the golf season."

Immelman chimes in saying, "The buzz is palpable." He adds, "If you're into golf this is the place to be right now."

CBS Sports also heard from Tiger Woods, who went into his process of getting ready for a tournament.

Woods heads into the The Farmers Insurance Open chasing his 83rd win, which would put him at most tour wins in PGA history. He is currently tied with Sam Snead at 82.

When speaking with reporters about the upcoming tournament, Woods said he is not able to just get out there and start swinging right away.

"I need to get worked on, I need to stretch, I need to loosen up and then start the process on the range of moving," he said. "It's hard you know, I have a fixed point in my lower back. It's not moving. So I have to loosen everything else around it."

Woods is set for a 12:40 ET tee time on Friday at Torrey Pines Golf Course, where Woods has won eight times already.