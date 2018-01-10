Seven-year-old golfer makes hole-in-one during first-ever round of golf
Look away if you've never made an ace
I have never made a hole-in-one. Most of my friends haven't either. I have multiple friends who are at or near scratch golfers who have yet to run into an ace. So I hope they aren't reading about this kid who made an ace in his first-ever round of golf.
Freddy Sage of Welwyn Garden City, England, recently completed the feat on a 100-yard par 3 to the disbelief of pretty much everyone in attendance. The seven-year old had been practicing and taking lessons for a few months, but had never actually played a round. Then he made a hole in one.
"I've never heard of anything like this before, and I've been in the game for 36 years," club pro Gary Parker told the Welwyn Hatfield Times. "It's exceptional, completely unique. It was the perfect shot. It wasn't just one of those flukey things – he hit it straight off the tee and it was a proper golfing shot."
"I was in shock really," instructor Ian Parker told the Times. "I was helping another kid out and I just looked up and saw it happen. Everyone was doing aeroplanes down the fairway to celebrate – it was fantastic."
It really is kind of fantastic, and now Sage will likely be coming back the rest of his life trying to repeat the feat. Same as the rest of us.
Wink of the CBS eye to SI
-
Journeyman suspended for DHEA
Brad Fritsch is out of commission until the end of February after self reporting a drug vi...
-
Tony Finau is the pick at Sony Open
The field at Waialae is suddenly loaded with two of the top four players in the world
-
2018 Sony Open: Best PGA DFS lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Predicting golf's 2018 major winners
As the 2017-18 season spills into the majors, it's time to take a way-too-early look at the...
-
Can Johnson win 10 times in 2018?
The No. 1 player in the world is starting 2018 the way he started 2017
-
Leishman played Topgolf before 2018
The highest-ranked Australian in the world is a big fan of playing games at Topgolf
Add a Comment