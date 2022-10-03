The strongest field of the new season is on tap this week as the PGA Tour heads west for the 2022 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay highlights a Shriners Children's Open 2022 field that features 12 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Cantlay is playing his first event of the season's fall portion after going 3-1-0 for the victorious United States team at the 2022 Presidents Cup two weeks ago. The International Team from that event also is well represented this week, led by South Korean Sungjae Im, who is back to defend his 2021 Shriners title. Tom Kim, who spurred on the Internationals with his energy and went 2-3-0 in the 17.5-12.5 Team USA victory at Quail Hollow, also is set for his first PGA Tour event of the season. The 20-year-old was a finalist for 2021-22 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Max Homa, who won the Fortinet Championship before going 4-0-0 in Team USA's victory, also is among the stars in the 2022 Shriners Children's Open field.

The latest 2022 Shriners Children's Open odds list Cantlay as a 13-2 favorite, with Im (10-1) and Homa (14-1) not far behind. Among the other contenders in the Shriners Children's Open 2022 field are Aaron Wise (18-1) and Kim (30-1), with every other golfer listed at 40-1 or longer. Before making any 2022 Shriners Children's Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald hit both of his head-to-head matchup plays at last week's Sanderson Farms Championship, and long-shot play Dean Burmester just missed cashing in at 66-1. The 33-year-old rookie stormed up the leaderboard on the weekend but ran out of time and finished fourth, just two strokes back.

Top 2022 Shriners Children's Open expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Homa, one of the biggest names in the field and one of the clear favorites. The expert knows the 31-year-old already has a victory this year and also performed well in the Presidents Cup, but he also has seen the Californian's track record at TPC Summerlin. Homa has played this event five times, and he missed the cut in four of them and finished 30th in the other. He doesn't hit the green as often as he will need to in Las Vegas, as he ranked 110th in greens in regulation last season and was 82nd on tour in scrambling.

On the other hand, the expert is looking forward to seeing if Cantlay can continue his excellent play at Summerlin. He won the 2017 Shriners for his first career victory and also was a runner-up twice before finishing eighth in his last appearance in 2020. He is 70 under par over those four events. Cantlay finished in the top 10 in 12 of his 20 tournaments last season, winning twice, including the BMW Championship playoff event, and finishing as a runner-up three times. He was sixth on tour in scoring average (49.468) and fifth in birdie average (4.44). See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Shriners Children's Open golf picks

2022 Shriners Children's Open odds, field, top contenders

Patrick Cantlay 13-2

Sungjae Im 10-1

Max Homa 14-1

Aaron Wise 18-1

Tom Kim 30-1

more odds coming soon ...