Son gives his dad one of the best Christmas presents ever: a Sunday Masters ticket
This is as good as you can do for a Christmas present
There are gifts, there are Christmas gifts and then there is what this guy got his dad for Christmas 2017: a Sunday badge to the 2018 Masters.
The reaction is about what you would expect it to be -- complete disbelief and then total elation. I've been with my dad to the Masters, and I can confirm it is the rarest and greatest of trips.
What a moment for dad and son and what a gift for Christmas. Good luck ever topping that one.
