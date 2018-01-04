Son gives his dad one of the best Christmas presents ever: a Sunday Masters ticket

This is as good as you can do for a Christmas present

There are gifts, there are Christmas gifts and then there is what this guy got his dad for Christmas 2017: a Sunday badge to the 2018 Masters.

The reaction is about what you would expect it to be -- complete disbelief and then total elation. I've been with my dad to the Masters, and I can confirm it is the rarest and greatest of trips. 

What a moment for dad and son and what a gift for Christmas. Good luck ever topping that one.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Channel

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories