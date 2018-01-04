Son gives his dad one of the best Christmas presents ever: a Sunday Masters ticket

There are gifts, there are Christmas gifts and then there is what this guy got his dad for Christmas 2017: a Sunday badge to the 2018 Masters.

The reaction is about what you would expect it to be -- complete disbelief and then total elation. I've been with my dad to the Masters, and I can confirm it is the rarest and greatest of trips.

What a moment for dad and son and what a gift for Christmas. Good luck ever topping that one.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Channel