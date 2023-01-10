The full PGA Tour gets rolling again this week when the 2023 Sony Open tees off Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Seven of the world's top 25 golfers will be in action, with defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth among the top names. Rapidly rising young star Tom Kim is the highest-ranked player in the Sony Open field at No. 14, one spot ahead of Spieth. Matsuyama is 21st, while Billy Horschel (18th), Sungjae Im (19th), Brian Harman (23rd) and Keegan Bradley (25th) are also set to compete. Matsuyama made a dramatic comeback on Sunday last year, making up five shots to tie Russell Henley at 23 under. He then hit a 3-wood to 2 feet from 276 yards out on the first playoff hole for an emphatic eagle to close it out.

The 20-year-old Kim is already a two-time tour winner, and Caesars Sportsbook lists him as the 11-1 favorite in its latest 2023 Sony Open odds, just ahead of Im (12-1). Those four also are the highest-priced golfers in the DraftKings Fantasy rankings, all priced at more than $10,000. Can Matsuyama ($10,100 at DraftKings) find some more magic at Waialae and be a reliable anchor for your 2023 Sony Open Fantasy golf picks? Or would a player like Tom Hoge, who comes off a T-3 last week and is priced at $9,900, give you a better chance to win?

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

The golf expert nailed the Tour Championship, saying Rory McIlroy was the only player capable of making up a six-stroke deficit to get past Scottie Scheffler. "He has a lot of ground to make up," Holliman said, "but he is the most well-rounded player in this field, so if anyone can do it, he can." The Northern Irishman was actually down by 10 through two holes Sunday but stormed back to claim the title.

Holliman also had Patrick Cantlay (14-1) among his best bets at the BMW Championship, was behind Will Zalatoris (28-1) at the St. Jude and nailed the Wyndham Championship, with Kim (35-1) among his selections. "It's a matter of when (not if) he gets his first on the PGA Tour," Holliman said of Kim. It turned out to be at Sedgefield, where Kim won by five strokes.

The expert also has had a knack for finding the longshots. At the St. Jude, as many top stars went home early, 200-1 longshot Chez Reavie made the weekend. At the 3M Open, the expert tabbed Emiliano Grillo (50-1) as a contender before the Argentinian finished T-2. And before the PGA, he touted Cameron Young (65-1) before his T-3 finish. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

One player Holliman is firmly behind for Fantasy players this week is Kim, even though he is the most expensive player on the board at $10,500. "There's good reason for the high price, but he'll be worth it," the expert says. Kim makes his living hitting the ball straight, and that is exactly what's needed at Waialae. He also has the mentality to close out victories, as he has 11 worldwide in his career. Many came in smaller events, but winning in any tournament setting takes nerve. He is sixth in driving distance, greens in regulation and scoring average this season.

On the other hand, Holliman is not sold on Matsuyama, even though he is a Masters champion and won here last year. But that was his first top-10 finish in nine tries at Wailalae, and he doesn't typically have the accuracy or putting prowess needed to win on a course like this. The 30-year-old also has a history of injuries and withdrew from the Houston Open in November. He's healthy now, but he's 142nd in strokes gained off the tee and 110th on approach this season. He hasn't finished higher than T-21, so he won't justify the cost to take him this week. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

