Sony Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: PGA expert fading Tom Hoge at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his PGA Tour best bets for the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii
Russell Henley enters the new season as the odds-on favorite to win the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii. The American enters as the fifth-ranked golfer in the men's top 200. The former University of Georgia standout will be seeking his sixth PGA Tour win and ninth as a professional. His last win came at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Fla., in March. This year's event gets underway on Thursday at 1:49 p.m. ET from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
The tournament will be played on a par-70 course measuring 7,044 yards. Henley is the +1100 favorite (risk $100 to win $1,100) in the 2026 Sony Open odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Other favorites include Hideki Matsuyama and Ben Griffin at +1700, J.J. Spaun at +1800, and Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre and Collin Morikawa at +2000. Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner, is a +4500 longshot. Before making any 2026 Sony Open picks, you need to see the 2026 Sony Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.
New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Sony Open field and locked in his best bets and top sleepers. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Sony Open expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Sony Open predictions: He's fading Tom Hoge, the 36-year-old TCU grad. He's +20000 in the outright market, and Kannon is staying away from him there and in bets like making the cut and head-to-head.
"The TCU Horned Frog has dipped to 99th in the OWGR and in five starts over the FedExCup Fall, Hoge missed the cut three times," Kannon said. "In fact, dating back to the PGA Championship last May, Hoge has missed nine cuts over 15 starts on Tour. Hoge has played the Sony Open 10 times and despite a third-place finish in 2018, he has missed the cut four times. I am not banking on him returning to form just yet." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
Another golfer that Kannon is fading is Tony Finau, who is +11000. The 36-year-old turned pro in 2007 and has earned six wins on the PGA Tour, one on the Korn Ferry Tour as well as two others. He registered his last win at the Mexico Open in April 2023.
"It has been a tumultuous past year or so for Finau, battling legal issues and a golf game that saw him finish top-10 just one time in 2025," Kannon said. "Approach play, Scrambling, Greens in Regulation, Putting – you name it, Finau has dropped to 125th to 150th territory in the Tour rankings across the board statistically. I imagine it will turn around for a player of his caliber, but I am not going to count on it happening just yet. In five prior visits to Waialae, Finau has missed the cut twice and never finished better than 20th. Both "Hoge and Finau are priced in the triple digits to win this week but if you can find a head-to-head matchup in which to go against them, it is worth a hard look." See who else to back here.
New users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:
How to make 2026 Sony Open picks
Kannon has revealed his best bet, and it's a surprising golfer who has extremely strong metrics in Strokes Gained: Approach and Scrambling. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Sony Open, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target? Check out the 2026 Sony Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Sony Open, all from the expert who nailed four outright winners last season.
2026 Sony Open odds, field
See the full Sony Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds subject to change)
At DraftKings
Russell Henley +1100
Hideki Matsuyama +1700
Ben Griffin +1700
J.J. Spaun +1800
Si Woo Kim +2000
Robert MacIntyre +2000
Collin Morikawa +2000
Keegan Bradley +2200
Maverick McNealy +2500
Corey Connors +3000
Harry Hall +3500
Aaron Rai +3500
Chris Kirk +4000
Nick Taylor +4000
Kurt Kitayama +4000
Adam Scott +4000
Taylor Pendrith +4500
Rico Hoey +4500
Brian Hartman +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Chris Gotterup +5000
Kristoffer Reitan +5000
Matt McCarty +5000
Keith Mitchell +5000
Nico Echavarria +5000
Denny McCarthy +5500
Daniel Berger +5500
Jake Knapp +6000
Ryan Gerard +6000
Michael Brennan +6500
Mac Meissner +6500
John Keefer +7000
Emiliano Grillo +7000
Michael Kim +7000
Billy Horschel +7000
Sam Stevens +7500
Alex Smalley +7500
Webb Simpson +8000
Vince Whaley +8000
Pierceson Coody +8000
John Parry +9000
Gary Woodland +9000
Eric Cole +9000
Seamus Power +9000
Max McGreevy +9000
Jordan Smith +9000
Haotong Li +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Doug Ghim +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Chandler Blanchet +10000
Matthias Schmid +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
William Mouw +11000
Tony Finau +11000
Neal Shipley +11000
Bud Cauley +11000
Jacob Bridgeman +12000
Tom Kim +12000
Takumi Kanaya +12000
Ricky Castillo +12000
Daniel Brown +12000
Beau Hossler +12000
Zac Blair +13000
Austin Eckroat +13000
Mark Hubbard +13000
Luke Clanton +13000
Nick Dunlap +14000
Adam Svensson +14000
Adrien Saddier +15000
Keita Nakajima +15000
Steven Fisk +16000
Dylan Wu +16000
Chad Ramey +16000
Ryo Hisatsune +18000
S.H. Kim +18000
Cam Davis +19000
Zach Johnson +20000
Tom Hoge +20000
Zecheng Dou +20000
Patton Kizzire +20000
Chandler Phillips +20000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +20000
Kevin Roy +20000
Isaiah Salinda +25000
Erik Van Rooyen +25000
David Ford +25000
Christo Lamprecht +25000
Brice Garnett +25000
Brian Campbell +25000
Austin Smotherman +25000
Alejandro Tosti +25000
Kota Kanecko +25000
Hank Lebioda +30000
Emilio Gonzalez +30000
Matthieu Pavon +30000
Adam Schenk +30000
Davis Riley +35000
Davis Chatfield +35000
Joe Highsmith +40000
Jeffrey Kang +40000
Seung Taek Lee +40000
John Vanderlaan +45000
Pontus Nyholm +45000
Kazuki Higa +45000
Zach Bauchou +50000
Gordon Sargent +50000
Kensei Hirata +50000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +60000
Ren Yonezawa +60000
Peter Malnati +60000
Marcelo Rozo +60000
Danny Walker +70000
A.J. Ewart +70000
Yuta Sugiura +80000
Rafael Campos +150000
Vijay Singh +200000
Corey Kozuma +500000
Anson Cabello +500000