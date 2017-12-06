Sony renews contract with Sony Open in Hawaii through 2022 season

The Sony Open is not a flagship event on the PGA Tour, but it has become a solid stop early in the calendar year for many players. To have the run this tournament has had, you have to have a strong sponsorship, and this tournament has had that for the last 19 years.

This week, Sony announced that partnership will continue with the PGA Tour for at least four more years.

"2018 will be the momentous 20th anniversary of the Sony Open in Hawaii. I am proud to announce that Sony has decided to renew its sponsorship once again, until 2022," said Sony President and CEO Kazuo Hirai in a statement.

"To us, the Sony Open is not just a golf tournament; it has allowed us to provide continuous support to the local Hawaiian community. Together with everyone involved in organizing the tournament and our charitable partners at The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, we hope to continue contributing to the people of Hawaii."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was equally excited, and with multiple events on the PGA Tour schedule currently sponsor-less, it's easy to understand why.

"As we approach the 20th anniversary of Sony's sponsorship of the Sony Open in Hawaii, it's important to recognize the impact Sony has had on the tournament's stability, success and growth since 1999," said Monahan. "We congratulate Sony for reaching this milestone in 2018 as one of our longest continuous tournament sponsors, and we thank them for extending this outstanding partnership for another four years."

Justin Thomas will defend his title at this event in January 2018.