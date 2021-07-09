An overzealous fan was removed from the Scottish Open by security Friday after he brazenly walked up to Rory McIlroy's bag, grabbed a club, removed its protective cover and began to calmly set up for a shot as if he was arriving for a tee time.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. local time on the 10th tee as McIlroy and playing partner Jon Rahm looked on. It took the two pros by such surprise they could only watch as he hijacked the club right in front of the two and then approached the tee. It was only after the fan had set his personal belongings down and began setting up for a shot that security intervened. Rahm's caddy waved over security and he was escorted off the property, but only after trying to give the club back without its protective cover.

"Security was good, but these things can happen," Rahm said after the round. "He had good timing. He walked in very confidently. We were all thinking, 'Maybe he is supposed to be here.' We didn't know. Rory and I both thought it was a prank or someone who was supposed to be there.

"We had three or four security guys with us: Two walk with us, and they did what they have to do. It was just someone who took advantage. ... If anything, it put a smile on our faces. It will be a pretty good story to tell in the future."

McIlroy shot an even-par 71 in his second round on Friday after an opening-round 1-under 70, putting him just outside the cut line.

The European Tour issued a statement Friday saying the matter was in the hands of Police Scotland. The man, 35 years old, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, police said.

The Scottish Open is the first tournament in the country that has allowed fans since the start of the pandemic, with only 4,000 fans allowed per day. It will play host to The Open next week at The Royal St. George's Golf Club where up to 32,000 fans will be allowed per day.