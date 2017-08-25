Spieth, Johnson and Fowler all tied halfway through The Northern Trust

Two of the four golfers currently in the race for the PGA Tour Player of the Year Award are among the four leaders at The Northern Trust this week at its halfway point. And one of the other ones is the adjusted scoring leader for 2016-17. So you could say the leaderboard at Glen Oaks is pretty great.

Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson joined Rickie Fowler and Jhonattan Vegas on Friday at 6 under, and that quartet leads Matt Kuchar, who is in second, by one stroke.

Spieth finished last of the four, but scored the lowest round with a 5-under 65. He clipped Fowler by a stroke on Friday after Fowler shot a 4-under 66. Johnson followed his 65 from Thursday with a 69 on Friday, and now we have ourselves the heaviest of heavyweight battles going into Saturday.

"It's been very consistent," Fowler said of his game after coming into the tournament No. 1 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained for the year. "It's definitely not easy out there but I feel like we've been doing a lot of good work away from tournaments and making sure that I'm coming in ready to go play and doing the right work leading up to the event the week of."

It's shown this week as Fowler is No. 2 in the field in strokes gained off the tee and No. 6 from tee to green. If you give one of the best putters in the world -- which Fowler has been this year -- that kind of head start, he's going to gallop.

Speaking of galloping, there is nothing like watching Johnson race around a track looking as efficient and effortless as anyone who has ever played the game. He might not win this week, but things have clicked into place for him as he gears up for the stretch run.

"It's been pretty solid," Johnson said of his year. "I feel like it's been a good year. Obviously, I'd have liked to play better in the majors. Getting hurt before Augusta, which is going right into the major season, didn't really help, especially for the momentum and how good I felt like I was swinging, and everything was going in a really good direction.

"But I feel like I've got it back on the right track. I feel like I'm swinging well again. I'm rolling the putter good, driving it well. I mean, I'm looking forward to the rest of the playoffs."

It's Spieth, though, who is the man to beat this week given his knack for shutting down events.

Previous 7 36-hole leads/co-leads on PGA Tour for Jordan Spieth:



W

W

W

T-2 ('16 Masters)

W

W

W — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 25, 2017

The No. 3 player in the world shot a 30 on the back nine on Friday (with a bogey!) and looks primed for win No. 4 on the year. It's a win that would probably vault him back, neck and neck (if not slightly), ahead of Justin Thomas in the Player of the Year race. Thomas currently has four wins and a major. Spieth has three and a major.

He made nearly 150 feet of putts on Friday including seven birdies and five in a row on the back nine.

"Putter has been streaky for me this summer, which is better than just kind of not so great, which it was from before that," Spieth said. "I've been able to kind of mentally use one or two good putts to make me feel like I'm putting awesome. That's what I did."

As for that board, Spieth will be with Fowler on Saturday in the next-to-last pairing which should rock.

"That's what tends to happen in the playoffs," Spieth said of the loaded-up board. "As less guys make the next tournaments, you start to get players that are playing very well, and to no surprise, those guys are towards the top. Rickie has been playing awesome. D.J. has been trying to get his groove back but for him it wasn't far off. It just needed to click. He seemed to be kind of using a couple different putters. Found one that's working well for him. I mean, it's not a surprise at all. Jhonny Vegas has been extremely hot this summer. Should be an exciting weekend."

Yes it should. As golf winds down, this leaderboard has fans caked up for something special. Three of the top 10 players in the world going at it at a course dubbed "the Augusta of the north" on the last weekend before football starts. If you can't get excited about that, I don't know what to tell you.