2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, prize money: Payouts from $20 million pool as FedEx Cup Playoffs begin
The postseason has arrived and with it another big payday for this week's eventual winner
The PGA Tour regular season may be over, but the big paydays have rolled into the postseason starting at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Flashing a purse of $20 million and rewarding this week's eventual winner at TPC Southwind with a $3.6 million check, the St. Jude Championship will dish out prize funds in a similar fashion to the PGA Tour's signature events.
Unlike 2024 where Scottie Scheffler cashed half of those paychecks, the 2025 signature events saw eight different players walk into the winner's circle. Beginning with Hideki Matsuyama in the first week of the season and finishing with Keegan Bradley in June, the signature events' big prize funds were contested by many.
Here are your eight winners from signature events in 2025:
- The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)
- Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)
- Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)
- RBC Heritage: Justin Thomas ($3.6 million)
- Truist Championship: Sepp Straka ($3.6 million)
- The Memorial Tournament: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)
- Travelers Championship: Keegan Bradley ($3.6 million)
The winner in Memphis is not the only player who will be rewarded handsomely for his play as those inside the top 11 will all find more than $500,000 in their back accounts once the week is over. Everyone inside the top 23 will make more than $200,000, while even the player who finishes in last will collect a shade over $40,000.
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 69 players who in attendance at the 2025 St. Jude Championship.
2025 St. Jude Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $621,000
9th: $581,000
10th: $541,000
11th: $501,000
12th: $461,000
13th: $421,000
14th: $381,000
15th: $361,000
16th: $341,000
17th: $321,000
18th: $301,000
19th: $281,000
20th: $261,000
21st: $241,000
22nd: $224,500
23rd: $208,500
24th: $192,500
25th: $176,500
26th: $160,500
27th: $154,500
28th: $148,500
29th: $142,500
30th: $136,500
31st: $130,500
32nd: $124,500
33rd: $118,500
34th: $113,500
35th: $108,500
36th: $103,500
37th: $98,500
38th: $94,500
39th: $90,500
40th: $86,500
41st: $82,500
42nd: $78,500
43rd: $74,500
44th: $70,500
45th: $66,500
46th: $62,500
47th: $58,500
48th: $55,300
49th: $52,500
50th: $51,000
51st: $49,800
52nd: $48,600
53rd: $47,800
54th: $47,000
55th: $46,600
56th: $46,200
57th: $45,800
58th: $45,400
59th: $45,000
60th: $44,600
61st: $44,200
62nd: $43,800
63rd: $43,400
64th: $43,000
65th: $42,600
66th: $42,200
67th: $41,800
68th: $41,400
69th: $41,000