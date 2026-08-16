2026 St. Jude Championship prize money, purse: Breakdown of $20 million payouts as FedEx Cup Playoffs begin

The first leg of the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs brings 69 of the PGA Tour's best to Memphis for the St. Jude Championship. Scottie Scheffler entered with a healthy lead for the No. 1 spot in the season-long standings over Matt Fitzpatrick, and he holds a two-shot lead entering the final round, looking to claim just his second title of the season.

The battle for top 50 qualifications -- cementing a spot in the second event of the postseason, the BMW Championship -- is much tighter.

Along with players jockeying for playoff position, they are also aiming to take home their share of another $20 million purse. Everyone in the field is guaranteed at least a $41,000 paycheck, with the top 36 all taking home at least a six-figure payday.

The winner's share is $3.6 million, which is what Justin Rose took home last year for his dramatic playoff win at TPC Southwind, and with just three events left on the 2026 schedule, the playoffs present one last chance at a huge boost for the bank account heading into the PGA Tour's long offseason.

Below is the full breakdown of payouts for each spot on the leaderboard this week from the $20 million purse.

2026 St. Jude Championship prize money, purse

Purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $621,000

9th: $581,000

10th: $541,000

11th: $501,000

12th: $461,000

13th: $421,000

14th: $381,000

15th: $361,000

16th: $341,000

17th: $321,000

18th: $301,000

19th: $281,000

20th: $261,000

21st: $241,000

22nd: $224,500

23rd: $208,500

24th: $192,500

25th: $176,500

26th: $160,500

27th: $154,500

28th: $148,500

29th: $142,500

30th: $136,500

31st: $130,500

32nd: $124,500

33rd: $118,500

34th: $113,500

35th: $108,500

36th: $103,500

37th: $98,500

38th: $94,500

39th: $90,500

40th: $86,500

41st: $82,500

42nd: $78,500

43rd: $74,500

44th: $70,500

45th: $66,500

46th: $62,500

47th: $58,500

48th: $55,300

49th: $52,500

50th: $51,000

51st: $49,800

52nd: $48,600

53rd: $47,800

54th: $47,000

55th: $46,600

56th: $46,200

57th: $45,800

58th: $45,400

59th: $45,000

60th: $44,600

61st: $44,200

62nd: $43,800

63rd: $43,400

64th: $43,000

65th: $42,600

66th: $42,200

67th: $41,800

68th: $41,400

69th: $41,000