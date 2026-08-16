2026 St. Jude Championship prize money, purse: Breakdown of $20 million payouts as FedEx Cup Playoffs begin

The first leg of the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs brings 69 of the PGA Tour's best to Memphis for the St. Jude Championship. Scottie Scheffler entered with a healthy lead for the No. 1 spot in the season-long standings over Matt Fitzpatrick, and he holds a two-shot lead entering the final round, looking to claim just his second title of the season.
The battle for top 50 qualifications -- cementing a spot in the second event of the postseason, the BMW Championship -- is much tighter.
Along with players jockeying for playoff position, they are also aiming to take home their share of another $20 million purse. Everyone in the field is guaranteed at least a $41,000 paycheck, with the top 36 all taking home at least a six-figure payday.
The winner's share is $3.6 million, which is what Justin Rose took home last year for his dramatic playoff win at TPC Southwind, and with just three events left on the 2026 schedule, the playoffs present one last chance at a huge boost for the bank account heading into the PGA Tour's long offseason.
Below is the full breakdown of payouts for each spot on the leaderboard this week from the $20 million purse.
2026 St. Jude Championship prize money, purse
Purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $621,000
9th: $581,000
10th: $541,000
11th: $501,000
12th: $461,000
13th: $421,000
14th: $381,000
15th: $361,000
16th: $341,000
17th: $321,000
18th: $301,000
19th: $281,000
20th: $261,000
21st: $241,000
22nd: $224,500
23rd: $208,500
24th: $192,500
25th: $176,500
26th: $160,500
27th: $154,500
28th: $148,500
29th: $142,500
30th: $136,500
31st: $130,500
32nd: $124,500
33rd: $118,500
34th: $113,500
35th: $108,500
36th: $103,500
37th: $98,500
38th: $94,500
39th: $90,500
40th: $86,500
41st: $82,500
42nd: $78,500
43rd: $74,500
44th: $70,500
45th: $66,500
46th: $62,500
47th: $58,500
48th: $55,300
49th: $52,500
50th: $51,000
51st: $49,800
52nd: $48,600
53rd: $47,800
54th: $47,000
55th: $46,600
56th: $46,200
57th: $45,800
58th: $45,400
59th: $45,000
60th: $44,600
61st: $44,200
62nd: $43,800
63rd: $43,400
64th: $43,000
65th: $42,600
66th: $42,200
67th: $41,800
68th: $41,400
69th: $41,000