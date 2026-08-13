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2026 St. Jude Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 1

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs opener in Memphis

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The 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs are officially underway with the top 69 players in the standings beginning competition in Memphis. The St. Jude Championship sets the stage for the three-week postseason with 19 players set to be cut Sunday after the final round concludes.

While everyone in the field this week hopes to enter the winner's circle, many are equally focused on surviving and advancing to next week's BMW Championship. The FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble features plenty of notable names with the likes of Jordan Spieth and Max Homa needing to play their way into the 50-man field before another cut is made ahead of the Tour Championship. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are aiming to find the top of their games so they can not only compete in Memphis but also over the next two weeks, considering there are substantial purses up for grabs across all three tournaments.

Watch Rounds 3-4 of the 2026 St. Jude Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET this weekend on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 1 on Thursday.

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Spieth trying to get this round into the house

After giving himself some self-talk in the fairway on No. 15, Jordan Spieth rolled in a 17-foot birdie look to reach 5 under. He was unable to make birdie on the lone par 5 on the back nine, but he remains at 5 under and out in front of everyone else. Spieth has not held at least a share of the first-round lead in a tournament in exactly four years as he did so at this tournament in 2022. It's been awesome to watch thus far, but with Spieth we know the round is not over until the final putt drops on No. 18.

 
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Jordan Spieth surges into a share of the lead

It's early…incredibly early, but Jordan Spieth's name has shot up to the top of the leaderboard with two straight birdies and four in his last five holes. After the 40-foot connection on No. 11, Spieth has continued his run on the greens with a 6-foot conversion and his latest coming from 25 feet. Just as a reminder, Spieth entered the week without a single top-10 finish to his name. He is the only player in this field who can say that.

 
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Jordan Spieth sends one in from long range

Despite a start that included an unscheduled tip to the port a potties, Jordan Spieth has managed his way around TPC Southwind effectively thus far. He just rolled in a 40-foot birdie bid on the par-3 11th for his second birdie in the last three holes pushing his name to 2 under and three off the early lead. Spieth starts the week on the outside looking in for the top 50 and may require his best result of the year to extend his season.
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