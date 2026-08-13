2026 St. Jude Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 1

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The 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs are officially underway with the top 69 players in the standings beginning competition in Memphis. The St. Jude Championship sets the stage for the three-week postseason with 19 players set to be cut Sunday after the final round concludes.

While everyone in the field this week hopes to enter the winner's circle, many are equally focused on surviving and advancing to next week's BMW Championship. The FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble features plenty of notable names with the likes of Jordan Spieth and Max Homa needing to play their way into the 50-man field before another cut is made ahead of the Tour Championship. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are aiming to find the top of their games so they can not only compete in Memphis but also over the next two weeks, considering there are substantial purses up for grabs across all three tournaments.

Watch Rounds 3-4 of the 2026 St. Jude Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET this weekend on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 1 on Thursday.