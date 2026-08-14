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2026 St. Jude Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 2

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs opener in Memphis

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The second round of the 2026 St. Jude Championship features some surprising names at the top, headlined by Jordan Spieth who is trying to play his way into the top 50 and next week's BMW Championship. 

Spieth, who entered the week 54th in the FedEx Cup standings, has yet to finish inside the top 10 in a PGA Tour event in 2026, but got off to a fast start at TPC Southwind by grabbing a share of the lead at 5 under on Thursday. He was joined by four others -- Jake Knapp, Michael Thorbjornsen, Kurt Kitayama and Michael Kim -- on a crowded leaderboard with some top stars lurking close behind. 

Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns all begin Friday within two shots of the lead, while Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg lurk three shots back. The stunner of Thursday was Rory McIlroy's first round 74 that has him in 68th place, and the No. 2 player in the world (and No. 12 player in the FedEx Cup) has serious work to do on Friday to get himself back near red figures, much less in contention. 

With there being no cut in Memphis this week, Friday is all about positioning for the weekend, as the top players will try to stay attached to the lead and prevent someone from running ahead to grab control of the tournament. 

Watch Rounds 3-4 of the 2026 St. Jude Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET this weekend on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 2 on Friday.

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Sungjae Im creating distance at the top

After a strong 66 on Thursday, Sungjae Im has opened up a four-shot lead on the field with a fantastic start to his second round. Im is -5 thru 12 holes in his second round to get to 9 under, which is four clear of what is now an 8-way tie for second place at 5 under. 

Im began his day with three straight birdies, which is a nice way to get your round kickstarted, and he tacked two more on during his front nine to go out in 30. He's cooled off to start the back nine, but if he can add one or more birdies on his way in, he'll post a new low score for the week at a 64 or better and see if anyone can reel him in this afternoon. 

 
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Robert MacIntyre withdraws after shooting an 82 on Thursday

Robert MacIntyre will shift his attention to Bellerive Country Club and the BMW Championship after withdrawing on Friday morning from the St. Jude Championship. The Scottish star had a disastrous first round, shooting a 12-over 82 that was eight shots worse than anyone else in the field. 

Rather than slog through three more days in the Memphis heat, MacIntyre opts to withdraw and move on to the BMW where he will have to produce something special to make it to the Tour Championship. MacIntyre began the week in 31st in the FedEx Cup, but is projected 37th currently, making it highly unlikely he'll be able to crack the top 30. 
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