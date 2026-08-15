2026 St. Jude Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 3 in Memphis

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Moving Day at the 2026 St. Jude Championship will feature 68 of the world's best golfers trying to chase down the world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler.

After tying the course record on Friday with a sensational 9-under 61, Scheffler takes a commanding three-shot lead into the weekend at 11 under. Scheffler has his sights set on his second win of the season to quiet the questions about what's wrong with his game that's kept him from the same level of dominance we grew accustomed to seeing over the past two years.



Leading the chase are Sungjae Im and Viktor Hovland at 8 under, with the latter having experience this season chasing down and beating Scheffler on the weekend to get his lone win of the season at the Travelers. Ludvig Åberg, seeking his first win of the year, is four shots back at 7 under, with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Jordan Spieth five behind at 6 under.

The other part of the weekend battle at TPC Southwind is to make it into the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings and earn a spot in next week's BMW Championship. Im, Spieth and Sudarshan Yellamaraju are the three players who began the week outside the top 50 and are currently projected to get in at the expense of Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty and Michael Brennan.

Those projections will shift and change with every birdie, bogey and other this weekend, as tension will build in the fight to stay alive in the playoffs one more week.

We'll be tracking all that action here throughout the third round in Memphis to see exactly what drama is in store for Sunday.

Watch Rounds 3-4 of the 2026 St. Jude Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET this weekend on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 3 on Saturday.