This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 St. Jude Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 3 in Memphis

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the third round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs opener

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Moving Day at the 2026 St. Jude Championship will feature 68 of the world's best golfers trying to chase down the world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler.

After tying the course record on Friday with a sensational 9-under 61, Scheffler takes a commanding three-shot lead into the weekend at 11 under. Scheffler has his sights set on his second win of the season to quiet the questions about what's wrong with his game that's kept him from the same level of dominance we grew accustomed to seeing over the past two years.

Leading the chase are Sungjae Im and Viktor Hovland at 8 under, with the latter having experience this season chasing down and beating Scheffler on the weekend to get his lone win of the season at the Travelers. Ludvig Åberg, seeking his first win of the year, is four shots back at 7 under, with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Jordan Spieth five behind at 6 under.

The other part of the weekend battle at TPC Southwind is to make it into the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings and earn a spot in next week's BMW Championship. Im, Spieth and Sudarshan Yellamaraju are the three players who began the week outside the top 50 and are currently projected to get in at the expense of Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty and Michael Brennan.

Those projections will shift and change with every birdie, bogey and other this weekend, as tension will build in the fight to stay alive in the playoffs one more week.

We'll be tracking all that action here throughout the third round in Memphis to see exactly what drama is in store for Sunday.

Watch Rounds 3-4 of the 2026 St. Jude Championship live from 3-6 p.m. ET this weekend on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Round 3 on Saturday.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@GOLFonCBS via Twitter
August 15, 2026, 1:14 PM
Aug. 15, 2026, 9:14 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PGATOUR via Twitter
August 15, 2026, 1:01 PM
Aug. 15, 2026, 9:01 am EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    4:04

    Round 2 Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Scottie Scheffler Cards 9-under 61 to Take Solo Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Sungjae Im Sits T2 at FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Bubble Player to Watch in Round 3 at FedEx St. Jude

  • Image thumbnail
    3:55

    Round 1 Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Jordan Spieth Co-Leads After Bogey-Free Round

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Jordan Spieth Co-Leads FedEx St. Jude After Round 1

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Hideki Matsuyama's Holes 5 Straight Birdies at St. Jude

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Scottie Scheffler Cards 68 in Round 1 at FedEx St. Jude

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Is Rory McIlroy Checked Out on the PGA Tour?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy: Better Iron Player?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Evaluating Rory McIlroy's Game Ahead of Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Scottie Scheffler Seeks 2nd FedExCup Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Will PGA Tour Youth Movement Continue?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Patrick McDonald's Sleeper Pick to Watch: Ryan Gerard

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Will Jackson Koivun Survive the FedExCup Bubble?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Shane Lowry on the FedExCup Bubble

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Can Sungjae Im Survive the FedExCup Bubble?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Surviving the FedExCup Bubble

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Dolphins Malik Willis and De'Von Achane Impress in Preseason

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Why Big Ten is best conference in college football: 'We all saw this coming'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Joe Burrow starts preseason opener: How can Bengals actually protect their QB?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    UFC 330 Preview: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Can the SEC Reclaim the Top Spot in CFB Power Rankings?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    FIFA Looking to Expand World Cup to 64 Teams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Takeaways From Phillies' Field of Dreams Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Cam Ward's Slow Start in Preseason Opener

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    NBA Opening Day Includes 3PM Game and LeBron's Philly Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Jeremiyah Love Shows Flashes in Cardinals Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Can the Brewers Chill Out a Bit?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    How Jordan Love Became a More Efficient Passer

See All PGA Videos