2026 St. Jude Championship leaderboard: Live updates, FedEx Cup Playoffs highlights from Round 4 in Memphis

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The first leg of the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs reaches its conclusion Sunday in Memphis with Scottie Scheffler holding a two-shot lead entering final-round action. Scheffler, who has not won since his first tournament of the season, is in pole position to cash a massive $3.6 million prize, standing above Sam Burns and Sungjae Im as Round 4 begins.

Those are likely the only legitimate contenders for the St. Jude Championship, as everyone else is at least five shots back of Scheffler. While the four-time major champion has not been as sharp this season as in the last few years, a player of his talent holding such an advantage makes a come-from-behind victory quite unlikely. Burns and Im are both capable challengers, though, and the former will play in the final pairing with his close friend, Scheffler, which should make for increasingly interesting television down the stretch as the heat ratchets up at TPC Southwind.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 St. Jude Championship live on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the final round.