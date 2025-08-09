The PGA Tour regular season may be over, but big-time paydays have rolled into the postseason starting this weekend at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Flashing a purse of $20 million that will reward this week's eventual winner at TPC Southwind with a $3.6 million check, the St. Jude Championship will dish out prizes similar to those in the PGA Tour's signature events.

Unlike 2024 where Scottie Scheffler cashed half of those paychecks, the 2025 signature events saw eight different players walk into the winner's circle. Beginning with Hideki Matsuyama in the first week of the season and finishing with Keegan Bradley in June, the signature events' big prize funds were far better distributed amongst some of the best players on the PGA Tour this year.

Here are your eight winners from signature events in 2025:

The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)

Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million) Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)

Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million) Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)

Ludvig Åberg ($4 million) Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)

Russell Henley ($4 million) RBC Heritage: Justin Thomas ($3.6 million)

Justin Thomas ($3.6 million) Truist Championship: Sepp Straka ($3.6 million)

Sepp Straka ($3.6 million) The Memorial Tournament: Scottie Scheffler ($4 million)

Scottie Scheffler ($4 million) Travelers Championship: Keegan Bradley ($3.6 million)

The winner in Memphis is not the only player who will be rewarded handsomely for his play as those inside the top 11 will all find more than $500,000 in their back accounts once the week is over. Everyone inside the top 23 will make more than $200,000, while even the player who finishes in last will collect a shade over $40,000.

Even outside of whatever check gets cashed Sunday evening, the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of play in Memphis will quality for all 2026 signature events while moving on to next week's BMW Championship where they will play for another significant purse and the chance to advance to the Tour Championship final. In other words, how these players finish at TPC Southwind may be worth a lot more than the single figure that finds their bank accounts early next week.

Let's take a look at the payout list for the 69 players who in attendance at the 2025 St. Jude Championship.

2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $621,000

9th: $581,000

10th: $541,000

11th: $501,000

12th: $461,000

13th: $421,000

14th: $381,000

15th: $361,000

16th: $341,000

17th: $321,000

18th: $301,000

19th: $281,000

20th: $261,000

21st: $241,000

22nd: $224,500

23rd: $208,500

24th: $192,500

25th: $176,500

26th: $160,500

27th: $154,500

28th: $148,500

29th: $142,500

30th: $136,500

31st: $130,500

32nd: $124,500

33rd: $118,500

34th: $113,500

35th: $108,500

36th: $103,500

37th: $98,500

38th: $94,500

39th: $90,500

40th: $86,500

41st: $82,500

42nd: $78,500

43rd: $74,500

44th: $70,500

45th: $66,500

46th: $62,500

47th: $58,500

48th: $55,300

49th: $52,500

50th: $51,000

51st: $49,800

52nd: $48,600

53rd: $47,800

54th: $47,000

55th: $46,600

56th: $46,200

57th: $45,800

58th: $45,400

59th: $45,000

60th: $44,600

61st: $44,200

62nd: $43,800

63rd: $43,400

64th: $43,000

65th: $42,600

66th: $42,200

67th: $41,800

68th: $41,400

69th: $41,000