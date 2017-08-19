Star golfers from Texas and Clemson square off in 2017 U.S. Amateur final

The professionals are battling for FedEx Cup supremacy as well as their PGA Tour cards for the 2017-18 season in Greensboro, North Carolina, this week, but all the way across the country there's a different kind of fight going on. Over 300 amateur golfers entered this week's 117th U.S. Amateur, but now we're left with just two who will play 36 holes of match play on Sunday to see who reigns at Riviera Country Club.

Texas senior and Big 12 Player of the Year Doug Ghim beat Theo Humphrey 2 and 1 in the first semifinal matchup on Saturday at Riviera. Ghim, rocking a Masters hat with a potential Masters berth on the line, trailed for just one hole on Saturday and led by four with five to play. Humphrey narrowed the lead, though, by winning the 14th and 16th holes before Ghim put him away with this par on the 17th.

"I was just trying to feel my hands," Ghim said of the putt. "I'm sure it was visible I was trying to calm myself down. So many thoughts in your head are going at that moment. In any match to have that length of a putt to close it out is hard to do, but then you also got these other thoughts this your head."

A few years ago, Ghim led the U.S. Publinx on the final hole. The winner of that tournament would also get a berth in the Masters. Ghim blew his lead then, and he said he was thinking about Augusta again on Saturday with his dad on the bag.

"The difficult part was knowing that I could have walked out on the fairway of Augusta with my father, and that was kind of basically taken away from me," said Ghim. "That was difficult. Then when I that putt on 17 dropped it was the first thing that popped in my head, 'We're going to the Masters -- likely.' But I hope I'm going to the Masters."

It has not been made official that both the winner and runner-up will be invited to the Masters, but it is presumed that both will as they did this year. As for that Masters hat?

"I kind of organized it already to wear the Masters hat," said Ghim. "Sure, like you could say there was a little bit of thinking about it for tomorrow, or like what it meant to win. But just matches black pants. It's the best black hat I've got. It's a pretty cool hat.

"I've attended twice now; I've played the course three times with my school. That's pretty amazing. Thanks, Coach Fields. I remember the first time playing it. It was both a little bitter and -- I mean, obviously mostly really cool.

"To realize that you're getting to play a golf course that probably majority of people will never play, that was really cool. Seeing the history and seeing the clubhouse and everything.

But before Ghim participates in that, he'll aim to become one of the hundred or so winners of his country's biggest amateur event.

"It's something you dream of," said Ghim. "I mean, I think I've alluded to this before earlier in the week. This is definitely the one tournament that everyone circles on their calendar and the whole year leads up to this.

"The whole summer schedule that we picked out was so that I could be competitive, have enough rest, and be able to peak at the right time. To be here and to be playing well means a ton to me. A lot of fun obviously. But I don't take lightly how significant it is to be playing out there tomorrow and having a chance at being in the history books. The great champions of this game all started here, and it's crazy to think about.

"I'll let myself ponder on it a little bit probably, but there is plenty of time to do it after tomorrow. Just going to try to stick to my game plan and focus on getting some rest and being in a good mental state for tomorrow."

His opponent on Sunday will be Clemson sophomore Doc Redman, who is just coming off a loss in the finals of the Western Amateur. Redman defeated Mark Lawrence Jr. 1 up after Lawrence dramatically tied the match with a long birdie putt on the 17th hole. Redman clipped him with a par at the last.

"I'm so excited to be able to compete for the championship tomorrow, especially after how I played in stroke play, which was horrendous," said Redman. "I didn't think after I finished it I had any chance of moving on to match play. I'm really happy to be here still obviously."

Redman actually barely got into the match play field of 64. He had to advance in a 13-for-8 playoff after stroke play early on Wednesday before the match play began.

"I knew if I could get in match play that it would be kind of the reset button and I would be OK," added Redman. "I just tried to hang tough. I knew that eventually I would start playing some good golf and tried to draw on past experiences, specifically last week as well. Just trying to stay confident and comfortable. I've been playing well."

Redman has had a tremendous summer with that aforementioned extra holes loss to Norman Xiong at the Western Amateur and a potential Walker Cup spot on the line later this fall. But first, he and Ghim will play all day on Sunday for a chance at history.

If that final is anything like the two thrilling semifinals, we should be in for some spectacular golf at Riviera on Sunday.