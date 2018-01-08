Star golfers make bet on Alabama-Georgia championship to be paid off at Sony Open
The thought of Justin Thomas in a Georgia jersey is going to be amazing
The College Football Playoff ends Monday night with a matchup between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, and Justin Thomas and Kevin Kisner have a bet on the game. Thomas played golf at Alabama. Kisner played golf at Georgia. Both are big-time football fans, and now both have something at stake on the game.
Thomas challenged Kisner to a wager in which he will have to wear a Georgia jersey on No. 17 at the Sony Open this week if Georgia wins on Monday. Kisner will have to wear an Alabama jersey if the Tide takes the game. Both would be outstanding.
Jim "Bones" Mackay actually mentioned on the Golf Channel broadcast on Sunday evening that he's now rooting for Alabama. Why? Well he'll be caddying for Thomas and he wants his guy to be as relaxed as possible in defending his Sony title.
Alabama is favored by four on Monday night.
