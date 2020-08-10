Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is pretty great things related to sports (basketball AND golf), so he thought he'd try his hand at sports reporting at the 2020 PGA Championship. Curry showed up at the PGA Championship and was granted access to Collin Morikawa's press conference. Morikawa, 23, was fresh of his historic first major victory. Curry, like a good reporter, spoke up and asked a few questions.

Curry introduced himself as a member of "Underrated Media" and asked Morikawa if he was a "leaderboard watcher." He asked about Morikawa's mindset in the moment and whether he knew where he was on the board.

Morikawa first answered by saying it was nice to see Curry there and then went into his thought process regarding looking at the leaderboard.

He said:

"It's fun to see you, I saw you out there. My caddy's a huge warriors fan ... I'm not, LA boy at heart. But I do look at leaderboards, I want to know where I'm at. Why not? I don't think it affects me, I think it's good to know where you're at. I don't want to be coming down 18 when I need to make par and try to force a birdie or do something stupid."

Morikawa said he looked at the leaderboard at the 12th hole and knew he needed to separate himself.

"I knew where I stood," he said.

Curry made sure to add that he is willing to be Morikawa's caddie on the tour before opening the floor for questions from the professional sports reporters.

"I'm free for the next three months if you need a caddy... I'm available," he said.