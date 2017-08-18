Still hobbled, Rory McIlroy will keep playing in defense of his FedEx Cup title

Rory McIlroy did not play as well as he envisioned at the 2017 PGA Championship. Though McIlroy did not blame a lingering rib injury for his poor play, it was clear he was not feeling 100 percent, and he mentioned after the event that it might affect whether he played out the rest of the 2017 season.

Despite the injury, McIlroy indicated Friday that he will play out the rest of the year on the PGA Tour with this tweet about the BMW Championship, the third of the four playoff events.

Don’t miss your chance to play 18 holes with me next month @bmwchamps. Enter the https://t.co/eXUAeb207c Sweepstakes before it ends Sunday! pic.twitter.com/5Hr5RXwuB7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) August 18, 2017

A member of his management team also told the Telegraph that McIlroy, who is currently ranked No. 41 in the FedEx Cup standings, will play the Northern Trust Open next week as he attempts to defend the FedEx Cup championship he won a year ago. He will presumably play the other three playoff events, too, as long as he is healthy and qualifies.

"Right now, I can feel my left rhomboid going into spasm," McIlroy said after his fourth round at the PGA Championship. "It's sort of the way it has been the last few weeks. I have upped my practice coming into these two events because I wanted to feel like I was in a good place in my game. But, yeah, right now it's a tough one because I go out there and play and shoot decent scores, but when I come off the course, I feel my left rhomboid going into spasm. Inside of my left arm goes numb.

"So I don't know what to do. I have got this next week off to assess what I need to go forward. I feel like I'm capable and playing well enough to give myself a chance in it. At the same time, April is a long way away. That's the next big thing on my radar."

April, of course, is the Masters, and if McIlroy needed time off, it would make sense that he would target that as a return date in 2018. Though he said the rib pain isn't as bad as it has been in the past, he wants to be fully recovered for next season.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," McIlroy said Sunday. "You might not see me until next year. You might see me in a couple of weeks time. It really depends."

McIlroy was checked out by trainer Steve McGregor in Northern Ireland this week and must feel like he can play through the injury without any long-term effects. That makes sense since he has seemingly been doing so for most of the season. McIlroy originally injured his rib at the beginning of 2017.

McIlroy dramatically won the 2016 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup in a playoff.