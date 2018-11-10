Suzy Whaley makes history in being elected first PGA of America female president

The PGA of America elected Suzy Whaley as its 41st president this week in California. Whaley, who in 2003 became the first woman to compete on the PGA Tour in the Greater Hartford Open, is the first woman president in the history of the PGA of America.

Her credentials are legit, though. In addition to a successful playing career, Whaley has also served as an instructor, commentator and -- most recently -- a vice president for the PGA of America.

"Serving the nearly 29,000 PGA professionals as PGA president is the honor of a lifetime and my way of saying thank you for all the PGA of America has given me," said Whaley in a statement. "I may be the first woman to serve as president, but first, I'm a PGA Professional, and I am incredibly excited by the opportunities that lie ahead."

Whaley takes over for Paul Levy, who was recently arrested and charged with DUI in California. Whaley will serve a two-year term and oversee everything from the PGA Championship to the growth of the PGA of America's members.

"It feels great," Whaley told Golf Digest. "You think about, you imagine it, you work so hard with so many people, as part of a group, as part as a team, that you lose sight of it. But today it was fun. It's wonderful to be in this position. A huge responsibility, but i'm humbled and honored. I'm so grateful to the PGA of America. I'm humbled by the fact that our 29,000 members have confidence in me to lead the PGA of America."

When I talked with Whaley at the PGA Merchandise Show earlier this year, I could not have been more impressed. She's engaging, galvanizing and charismatic. She has the ability to discuss a broad range of topics, and I'm fascinated to see how she leads the PGA of America into the future as the leadership at the top of the golf world continues to evolve and push everything forward.