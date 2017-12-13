Swing lesson from Tiger Woods raises $210,000 for hurricane relief in Houston

Houston natives Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates have helped raise over $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief this week in Texas. Stroud and Gates organized an event at Bluejack National in Houston, which is a course recently designed and released by Tiger Woods.

Because of this, part of the $1 million that has been raised came from a $210,000 swing lesson from Tiger Woods that was auctioned off earlier in the week. Here's the Houston Chronicle.

On Monday night, in an auction to benefit the event, a golf lesson at Bluejack with Woods went for $210,000, giving the fundraiser a boost. Stroud said he intends to keep the fundraising going, especially after seeing how well this event has paid off.

Woods was not in attendance, but his name recognition and willingness to use his time combined with the use of his course was no doubt paramount to hitting the $1 million threshold.

"It's crucial to remind people that this isn't over, that we have to keep going and keep coming together to help as much as we can," Brian Naugle from Pro Link Sports told the Chronicle.

What's a lesson with @TigerWoods worth? On Monday at a draw party for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Pro-Am organized by tour players @ChrisStroudPGA and @BobbyGatesGolf, a lesson with Tiger went for $210,000. The event concluded today at @BluejackNation, an ETW design. — Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforte) December 12, 2017

No word yet on who the winning bidder was, but hopefully Woods busts out the stinger during their session.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Channel