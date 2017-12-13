Swing lesson from Tiger Woods raises $210,000 for hurricane relief in Houston
With a single golf lesson up for auction, Tiger Woods changed some lives forever in Texas this week
Houston natives Chris Stroud and Bobby Gates have helped raise over $1 million for Hurricane Harvey relief this week in Texas. Stroud and Gates organized an event at Bluejack National in Houston, which is a course recently designed and released by Tiger Woods.
Because of this, part of the $1 million that has been raised came from a $210,000 swing lesson from Tiger Woods that was auctioned off earlier in the week. Here's the Houston Chronicle.
On Monday night, in an auction to benefit the event, a golf lesson at Bluejack with Woods went for $210,000, giving the fundraiser a boost. Stroud said he intends to keep the fundraising going, especially after seeing how well this event has paid off.
Woods was not in attendance, but his name recognition and willingness to use his time combined with the use of his course was no doubt paramount to hitting the $1 million threshold.
"It's crucial to remind people that this isn't over, that we have to keep going and keep coming together to help as much as we can," Brian Naugle from Pro Link Sports told the Chronicle.
No word yet on who the winning bidder was, but hopefully Woods busts out the stinger during their session.
Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Channel
-
Day family loses baby it was expecting
The Days have had a rough 2017 from beginning to end
-
Snedeker travels to Indonesia for points
Why in the world would a former FedEx Cup winner hop on 24 hours worth of flights this wee...
-
Thompson, other pros weigh in on rules
Following the debacle at the ANA Inspiration earlier in 2017, Thompson has some thoughts
-
Fowler spends man's final days playing
Fowler is as good as it gets on the PGA Tour
-
Call-in rules violations out of golf
The USGA and R&A have decided that you will no longer be able to phone in penalties
-
Garcia wins European Golfer of the Year
The Spaniard captures another piece of hardware during an all-time season
Add a Comment