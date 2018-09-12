Tadd Fujikawa announces he's gay, becomes first male professional golfer to come out

Professional golfer Tadd Fujikawa came out as gay this week. He is the first male professional golfer to do so as he wrote a lengthy post on Instagram.

"So...I'm gay," Fujikawa wrote. "Many of you may have already known that. I don't expect everyone to understand or accept me. But please be gracious enough to not push your beliefs on me or anyone in the LGBTQ community. My hope is this post will inspire each and every one of you to be more empathetic and loving towards one another.

"I've been back and forth for a while about opening up about my sexuality. I thought that I didn't need to come out because it doesn't matter if anyone knows. But I remember how much other's stories have helped me in my darkest times to have hope."

This is not the first history Fujikawa has made. Despite only playing 14 PGA Tour events and five on the Web.com Tour, Fujikawa is the third-youngest golfer to ever make a cut on the PGA Tour. He did so as a 16-year-old at the 2007 Sony Open, and at the time he was the second youngest. He also qualified for the 2006 U.S. Open as a 15-year-old.

Fujikawa has bounced around in the past few years, most recently playing on the Mackenzie Tour. His last PGA Tour event was in 2017 at the Sony Open where he missed the cut after shooting 73-73 to start the event. He won the Hawaiian State Open at the end of 2017.