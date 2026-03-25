The city of champions added one more team to its winning roster as Los Angeles Golf Club swept Jupiter Links Golf Club at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to take home the league championship in the second season of TGL. Winning the first match of the best-of-three series, 6-5, on Monday, Los Angeles made mincemeat of Jupiter Links on Tuesday with a 9-2 win that locked up the season-long crown.

After trotting out the lineup of Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner in Match 1, Jupiter Links looked to its team captain, Tiger Woods, in Match 2. Woods played his first competitive golf in months while attempting to mount a comeback ahead of the 2026 Masters.

Making his season debut, Tiger was unable to conjure up any magic; his lone notable moment proved to be a missed putt from 3 feet, 6 inches that spurred on Los Angeles' rally to the title.

"We got our ass kicked at the end. ... We didn't respond," Woods said. "I missed a short one at the beginning to give them momentum, and we never got it back."

Meanwhile, Los Angeles maintained the same lineup across both matches, rolling with Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala. The trio made four straight pars to kick off the battle and saw them fall two points behind in the process.

Rose credited Fleetwood for keeping the team calm during the early deficit, while letting them know they had done nothing wrong up to that point. From there, LAGC did just about everything right.

On hole No. 6 (Stinger), Fleetwood and Woods found the fairway with driver. Los Angeles elected to throw a hammer after Rose ripped back a wedge to 6 feet, 6 inches. Homa was unable to respond, leaving the door open for Theegala to tie the match in an instant.

The momentum continued to snowball from there. Woods' short miss came on No. 7 to give Los Angeles its first lead of the match; it was expanded on the next hole when Theegala drive on the short par-4 8th set up Fleetwood to convert an eagle look from 11 feet.

Moving from down 0-2 to up 4-2 in the blink of an eye, Los Angeles kept the pedal to the metal on the final hole of triples. Out of position off the tee due to a wayward drive from Fleetwood, Los Angeles was forced to accept a hammer from Jupiter, and it was a good thing they did.

Homa struck a 3 iron from 230 yards to 14 feet, giving Jupiter an eagle chance, while Rose responded with a 6 iron from the fairway bunker to just about the same distance. Putting first, Kim missed his chance to apply pressure, while Theegala left no doubt and walked off the green with a 6-2 lead heading into singles.

With two hammers still in its pocket, Jupiter took the aggressive route on the first hole of singles and dropped it on the tee, meaning Los Angeles had no choice but to accept. Rose and Homa squared off on the par-5 10th, and Rose found himself with the upper hand after finding the fairway.

The Englishman then laced a 5 wood from 255 yards to just inside 5 feet, while Homa's third settled to 14 feet. Los Angeles threw the hammer this time, and once Homa's birdie bid rolled by, an eagle, three points and ultimately a championship were all conceded to another winning squad representing the City of Angels.