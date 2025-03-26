An inaugural TGL champion has been crowned. Following a dramatic victory in Match No. 1 on Monday night, Atlanta Drive GC carried the momentum over Match 2 on Tuesday and took care of New York Golf Club late, 4-3, for a two-match clean sweep in the best-of-three championship bout.

Trailing 3-0 after the opening session of triples, Atlanta clawed back into the match thanks to a methodical hammer approach in singles. Securing two conceded points courtesy of the hammer, Atlanta put everything on the line on the penultimate hole when Billy Horschel rose up to the moment against Rickie Fowler.

After New York accepted the hammer, Horschel connected on a downhill, double breaker from 18 feet -- the longest putt he made all season -- and absolutely lost it celebrating. The Florida Gators standout tossed his putter, spiked his hat, claimed eminent domain over the SoFi Center and sent the place into a frenzy all while grabbing two points as the Drive took the lead for the first time all night with one hole to play.

Patrick Cantlay closed out the match against Cameron Young to secure the 4-3 triumph and the TGL trophy.

Atlanta claimed the inaugural TGL championship thanks to a well-rounded effort throughout the season from Horschel, Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover. Not only will the Drive, fronted by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, don the crown, they will collect a grand total of $9 million for their efforts.

Atlanta threw the point-multiplying hammer 13 times throughout the course of the season and collected a total of 23 points -- 18 more than any other team -- using the mechanism. That included the final two points that sent it over the edge on Tuesday night.

As for New York GC, they will need to keep their chins up. Fowler, Young, Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick were on the outside looking into the playoff picture midway through the season but caught fire near the end rattling off three straight victories at one point, including an upset of No. 1 seed Los Angeles Golf Club in the semifinals.

NYGC will receive $4.5 million as runner-up, meaning each of the four players will cash north of seven figures for their efforts on Monday and Tuesday nights this year.