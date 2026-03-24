Tiger Woods makes his return on Tuesday night as Jupiter Links looks to stay alive and force a third and deciding Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) Finals match later in the evening. Los Angeles is up 1-0 in the best-of-three TGL Finals. Los Angeles is led by Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose, who already have PGA Tour wins this season. Despite the return of Woods, who has been absent from the PGA Tour for nearly two years and last played in a TGL match last year, Jupiter is a +110 underdog as Los Angeles GC is a -138 favorite in Match 2. os Angeles is -410 to win it all, while Jupiter is +280.

Match 2 is being played at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The match gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. The SoFi Center is a custom-built 250,000 square foot indoor stadium. It features a 64-foot-wide simulator for long shots and a physical 23,100-square foot short game rotating complex. If Jupiter Links wins Match 2, a decisive third match will follow at 9 p.m. ET. Before making any TGL picks, you need to see the Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles GC predictions and best bets from golf insider Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit seven PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) last week for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 32-27-4 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine. Anyone who followed his golf betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

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Now, Kannon has focused his attention on Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles GC and locked in his TGL best bets for Tuesday, March 24. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles GC preview

Kannon understands the logic of Los Angeles GC being the favorite at -138. Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose already have PGA Tour wins this season. Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala round out the heavyweight squad. Despite the return of Woods, who hasn't golfed much over the past two years, will it be enough for Jupiter Links to square the series and then win in a third match?

"Simply on paper, most golf enthusiasts would understand the Los Angeles GC being a heavy favorite," Kannon said. "Morikawa and Rose already have victories on the PGA Tour this season while Fleetwood and Theegala have each finished top 10 three times. Kim and Homa had been struggling but have shown some improvement on Tour lately. Woods last played a TGL match a year ago and hasn't played on Tour in nearly two years."

Jupiter Links, however, is an intriguing underdog as Woods makes his return and could provide a spark. At least in Match 2, Jupiter is the one facing the win-or-go-home situation, so the should be highly motivated to play its best golf. See Kannon's TGL pick and analysis right here.

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How to make Los Angeles GC vs. Jupiter Links TGL picks

Kannon has evaluated the matchup and found a critical X-factor that has him jumping on one side. You can only see the TGL picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles GC, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Los Angeles vs. Jupiter spread you need to jump on, all from the golf expert who has called eight major winners since 2023.