The second season of TGL is nearing its conclusion, and on Tuesday night the four teams that made the TGL Playoffs will begin semifinal action to earn the right to play in the best-of-3 finals.

The first semifinal of the night will see the 3-seed Atlanta Drive face the 2-seed Los Angeles Golf Club, and both teams will be down one of their top stars. Justin Thomas won't play for Atlanta coming off a top-10 finish at The Players, while Collin Morikawa isn't in L.A.'s lineup after withdrawing from The Players in the first round with a back injury.

The second semifinal pits the teams of the league's co-founders -- Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods -- against each other, but only one of those two will be playing. McIlroy, fresh off his own back injury, will participate in the semifinals on Tuesday, trying to lead Boston to their first title as the top seed. Woods, who has teased a potential return from his latest back surgery next month at the Masters, will not play on Tuesday night, instead leaving it to his young teammates to try and pull the upset.

In a bit of a missed opportunity to capitalize off a thrilling Sunday at The Players, the three headliners of the final round at TPC Sawgrass won't be in the TGL Playoffs. Players champion Cameron Young and the man he edged out on the 18th, Matt Fitzpatrick, are teammates for New York, while 54-hole leader Ludvig Åberg plays for The Bay. Those were the two teams eliminated from the postseason, so they'll be taking in the action at home like the rest of us.

Where to watch TGL Playoffs

Date: Tuesday, March 17 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (Atlanta vs. L.A.); 9 p.m. ET (Jupiter vs. Boston)

Location: SoFi Center -- Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

2026 TGL Playoffs semifinal rosters

Atlanta Drive

Patrick Cantlay

Billy Horschel

Chris Gotterup

The defending champs will trot out an interesting lineup for their semifinal match that doesn't include Justin Thomas, fresh off his best start of the year at The Players. Instead, they'll lean on Cantlay, Horschel and Gotterup, who haven't been in the greatest form of late on the PGA Tour. Cantlay has had a slow start to 2026, finishing T32 at The Players and has yet to crack the top 10 on Tour in seven starts. Gotterup remains the Tour's only two-time winner, but hasn't been as sharp in his three starts since his victory in Phoenix and posted a T56 finish at TPC Sawgrass. Horschel wasn't in the field last week, but is coming off his best finish of the year at Bay Hill with a T13. He's been known to raise his game in the SoFi Center.

Los Angeles Golf Club

Justin Rose

Sahith Theegala

Tommy Fleetwood

L.A. also has a significant absence this week as Collin Morikawa is out of the lineup after withdrawing on his second hole of The Players on Thursday with a back injury. Still, L.A. is able to trot out a stout lineup featuring a pair of top 10 players in the world in Rose and Fleetwood, and Theegala has been on the ascendency this season after a rough 2024. Rose is coming off his best finish since his win at Torrey Pines, Theegala had a hot start and fell off the pace on the weekend and Fleetwood hung around for another top 10 finish at The Players.

Jupiter Golf Links

Max Homa

Akshay Bhatia

Tom Kim

There was a little wonder if Tiger Woods might use the TGL Playoffs as his first introduction to golf competition again, but the GOAT will not be on the active roster this week. Instead, Jupiter will lean on its trio of youngsters to try and upset Boston. Homa enters in solid form after a T32 at The Players and a T13 at the Cognizant Classic. Kim is yet to crack the top 20 on the PGA Tour, but authored the shot of the year in TGL with his ace that effectively sent Jupiter to the playoffs. Bhatia is, without question, the player in the best form on the team, two weeks removed from the biggest win of his career at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then backed that up with a T13 at The Players.

Boston Common

Rory McIlroy

Keegan Bradley

Adam Scott

Boston will have their top star in action this week, as Rory McIlroy will indeed play after successfully making it through 72 holes at The Players coming off a WD for a back injury at Bay Hill. He will be joined by Keegan Bradley, who had a wild week at TPC Sawgrass with two great rounds on Friday and Saturday bookended by disastrous rounds on Thursday and Sunday. The veteran Boston squad for the semifinals will be rounded out by Adam Scott, who also made the cut but had a mediocre finish at The Players. Michael Thorbjornsen will not play in the semifinals after a rough Sunday in the final pairing at TPC Sawgrass.