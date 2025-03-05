Players went through the motions Tuesday evening at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as the inaugural regular season of TGL came to an end. Jupiter Links Golf Club squared off against Atlanta Drive, who had a chance to earn the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with a substantial victory.

While the margin required to move up the standings never came, the triumph did. Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover and fill-in Nick Dunlap of Atlanta made easy work of Tiger Woods, Max Homa and Tom Kim of Jupiter Links, winning to the tune of 9-1. With the win, Atlanta shored up its position in the postseason, where it will take on The Bay Golf Club while Jupiter Links looks to rebuild this offseason following a 1-4-0 record.

Jupiter's lone victory came in overtime against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf, who finished the regular season at the bottom of the pylon with a 0-4-1 record, making them the only team not to win a TGL match this year.

Even without its A team, which includes Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, Atlanta drove off to an early lead and cruised from there. A birdie from the blade of Glover on the par-5 2nd secured the first point of the match while a par from that very same putter on No. 3 snatched up the second.

Dunlap dumped a drive in the penalty area to allow Jupiter to put a point on the board, but it was offset quickly as Homa faced difficulties from close range. The match was 3-1 after the triples session, and Dunlap did well to make up for his previous blunder by winning a point over Homa on No. 12, who once again missed an easy look on the greens.

That about put an end to the match and the regular season as a whole. Horschel and Glover went on to win a combined five points across the next two holes to put an emphatic bow on the final week of TGL's freshman campaign.

TGL regular season standings

Position Team Pts Record 1 Los Angeles Golf Club 9 4-0-1 2 The Bay Golf Club 8 4-1-0 3 Atlanta Drive GC 8 4-1-0 4 New York Golf Club 5 2-2-1 5 Jupiter Links GC 2 1-4-0 6 Boston Common Golf 1 0-4-1

TGL playoff picture