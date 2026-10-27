The third season of TGL will look a lot like the first two seasons of the simulator golf league created by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods -- with a few exceptions. Announcing a schedule featuring a total of 14 matches, TGL will see squads compete in four regular season matches before the postseason rolls around in March.

Kicking off the first day of matches on Dec. 27 will be McIlroy's Boston Common Golf, which recently made news by trading for Shane Lowry. McIlroy's squad will go against the first expansion team in TGL history with that being Brooks Koepka's Motor City Golf Club. The five-time major champion is flanked by young phenom Jackson Koivun as well as exciting talents like Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp and Bud Cauley.

On opening day, the matches will take place in the afternoon with the second showcasing Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club against the defending champions in the Los Angeles Golf Club. Whether Woods participates will be known closer to the contest, but nevertheless, the league's co-founders will be in attendance for the kick off of the third season.

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With the addition of one team and a roster spot for each squad -- teams grew from four players to five players with only three participating in each match -- TGL will not be as heavy as a lift as it was the first couple of years.

McIlroy's Boston Common, for example, starts the season on Dec. 27 and will not play in its second match until Jan. 12. The team's third and final matches are scheduled for Jan. 31 and Feb. 23, leaving plenty of time in between.

The postseason is set to kick off on March 1 and stretch through March 23, although exact dates and times have yet to be announced. Check out the entire regular season of matches below as the simulator gets fired up once again down at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

2027 TGL schedule

All times Eastern

Match Date Time TV Match 1 Dec. 27 1 p.m. ESPN Boston Common vs. Motor City 2 Dec. 27 3 p.m. ABC Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles 3 Jan. 3 1 p.m. ESPN The Bay vs. New York 4 Jan. 5 9 p.m. ESPN2 Atlanta Drive vs. The Bay 5 Jan. 9 12 p.m. ABC New York vs. Atlanta Drive 6 Jan. 10 4 p.m. ABC Motor City vs. Jupiter Links 7 Jan. 12 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common 8 Jan. 17/18 7 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles vs. New York 9 Jan. 17/18 9 p.m. ESPN The Bay vs. Motor City 10 Jan. 31 7 p.m. ESPN2 Atlanta Drive vs. Boston Common 11 Feb. 9 9 p.m. ESPN2 New York vs. Jupiter Links 12 Feb. 22 8 p.m. ESPN2 Motor City vs. Los Angeles 13 Feb. 23 5 p.m. ESPN Boston Common vs. The Bay 14 Feb. 23 7 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles vs. Atlanta Drive Playoffs March 1-23 TBD TBD TBD

TGL format

TGL matches take place across 15 holes and two sessions. Players hit full-swing shots off grass, rough or sand platforms into a simulator screen. Short-game shots under 50 yards and putts take place inside the SoFi Center on a rotating, adjustable green.

Holes Nos. 1-9 -- Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot): Two teams of three face off with a three-man rotation hitting one shot at a time for each team. That rotation continues, in order, until the hole is completed.

Holes Nos. 10-15 -- Singles (head-to-head play): A golfer from one team will play a hole against a golfer from the other team. All three players will play a hole, one by one, before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.

Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition

Scoring: Each hole is worth one point. Ties are worth zero points. There are no carryovers.

The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), a yellow weighted flag that doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each team has three hammers to use throughout the match.

Shot clock: Players will have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.

Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match -- two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.

TGL teams