tgl-simulator-shane-lowry-g.jpg
Getty Images

TGL enters Season 2 before the turn of the year with raised hopes and expectations for the venture. Helmed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and shorthand for TMRW Golf League, the simulator golf experience will present 15 regular-season matches contested by six teams across three months.

The SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, remains host as all 15 matches and the playoffs will air on television nationally in the same broadcast windows it held during the first campaign. That's not to say the entire schedule is identical, though. The Presidents Day tripleheader that made headlines a year ago will not be held, and the showdown between Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and McIlroy's Boston Common Golf is set for Sunday, March 1 -- following the conclusion fo the PGA Tour's Congizant Classic hosted in the same city.

The postseason is set for the weeks following The Tour Championship with TGL ultimately ceding way to the PGA Tour as major championship season kicks into high gear.

Let's take a look at what's ahead for TGL in 2026 along with the rules of play and how the teams are comprised.

2026 TGL schedule

All times Eastern

MatchDateTimeTVMatch / Results

1

Sun., Dec. 28

3 p.m.

ABC

New York vs. Atlanta

2

Fri., Jan. 2

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Boston vs. Los Angeles

3

Tues., Jan. 6

5 p.m.

ESPN

The Bay vs. Atlanta

4

Tues., Jan. 13

7 p.m.

ESPN

Jupiter Links vs. New York

5

Tues., Jan. 20

7 p.m.

ESPN

Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles

6

Mon., Jan. 26

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Boston vs. The Bay

7

Mon., Feb. 2

5 p.m. 

ESPN

Atlanta vs. Jupiter Links

8

Mon., Feb. 9

7 p.m.

ESPN2

The Bay vs. Los Angeles

9

Mon., Feb. 23

5 p.m.

ESPN

Atlanta vs. Boston

10

Mon., Feb. 23

9 p.m.

ESPN2

Los Angeles vs. Atlanta

11

Tues., Feb. 24

5 p.m.

ESPN

New York vs. The Bay

12

Tues., Feb. 24

9 p.m.

ESPN

Boston vs. New York

13

Sun., Mar. 1

9 p.m.

ESPN

Jupiter vs. Boston

14

Mon., Mar. 2

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Los Angeles vs. New York

15

Tues., Mar. 3

9 p.m.

ESPN

The Bay vs. Jupiter

Semi 1
Semi 2

Tues., Mar. 17

6:30 p.m.
9 p.m.

ESPN

TBD

Finals 1
Finals 2
Finals 3

Mon., Mar. 23
Tues., Mar. 24
Tues., Mar. 24

9 p.m.
7 p.m.
9 p.m.

ESPN2
ESPN
ESPN

TBD

TGL format

TGL matches take place across 15 holes and two sessions. Players hit full-swing shots off grass, rough or sand platforms into a simulator screen. Short-game shots under 50 yards and putts take place inside the SoFi Center on a rotating, adjustable green.

Holes Nos. 1-9 -- Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot): Two teams of three face off with a three-man rotation hitting one shot at a time for each team. That rotation continues, in order, until the hole is completed.

Holes Nos. 10-15 -- Singles (head-to-head play): A golfer from one team will play a hole against a golfer from the other team. All three players will play a hole, one by one, before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.

Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition

Scoring: Each hole is worth one point. Ties are worth zero points. There are no carryovers.

The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), a yellow weighted flag that doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each team has three hammers to use throughout the match.

Shot clock: Players will have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.

Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match -- two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.

TGL teams

TeamPlayers

Atlanta Drive GC

Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

Jupiter Links Golf Club

Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner

Los Angeles Golf Club

Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood

New York Golf Club

Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler

The Bay Golf Club

Ludvig Åberg, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark