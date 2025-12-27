TGL enters Season 2 before the turn of the year with raised hopes and expectations for the venture. Helmed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and shorthand for TMRW Golf League, the simulator golf experience will present 15 regular-season matches contested by six teams across three months.

The SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, remains host as all 15 matches and the playoffs will air on television nationally in the same broadcast windows it held during the first campaign. That's not to say the entire schedule is identical, though. The Presidents Day tripleheader that made headlines a year ago will not be held, and the showdown between Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and McIlroy's Boston Common Golf is set for Sunday, March 1 -- following the conclusion fo the PGA Tour's Congizant Classic hosted in the same city.

The postseason is set for the weeks following The Tour Championship with TGL ultimately ceding way to the PGA Tour as major championship season kicks into high gear.

Let's take a look at what's ahead for TGL in 2026 along with the rules of play and how the teams are comprised.

2026 TGL schedule

All times Eastern

Match Date Time TV Match / Results 1 Sun., Dec. 28 3 p.m. ABC New York vs. Atlanta 2 Fri., Jan. 2 7 p.m. ESPN2 Boston vs. Los Angeles 3 Tues., Jan. 6 5 p.m. ESPN The Bay vs. Atlanta 4 Tues., Jan. 13 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links vs. New York 5 Tues., Jan. 20 7 p.m. ESPN Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles 6 Mon., Jan. 26 7 p.m. ESPN2 Boston vs. The Bay 7 Mon., Feb. 2 5 p.m. ESPN Atlanta vs. Jupiter Links 8 Mon., Feb. 9 7 p.m. ESPN2 The Bay vs. Los Angeles 9 Mon., Feb. 23 5 p.m. ESPN Atlanta vs. Boston 10 Mon., Feb. 23 9 p.m. ESPN2 Los Angeles vs. Atlanta 11 Tues., Feb. 24 5 p.m. ESPN New York vs. The Bay 12 Tues., Feb. 24 9 p.m. ESPN Boston vs. New York 13 Sun., Mar. 1 9 p.m. ESPN Jupiter vs. Boston 14 Mon., Mar. 2 7 p.m. ESPN2 Los Angeles vs. New York 15 Tues., Mar. 3 9 p.m. ESPN The Bay vs. Jupiter Semi 1

Semi 2 Tues., Mar. 17 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. ESPN TBD Finals 1

Finals 2

Finals 3 Mon., Mar. 23

Tues., Mar. 24

Tues., Mar. 24 9 p.m.

7 p.m.

9 p.m. ESPN2

ESPN

ESPN TBD

TGL format

TGL matches take place across 15 holes and two sessions. Players hit full-swing shots off grass, rough or sand platforms into a simulator screen. Short-game shots under 50 yards and putts take place inside the SoFi Center on a rotating, adjustable green.

Holes Nos. 1-9 -- Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot): Two teams of three face off with a three-man rotation hitting one shot at a time for each team. That rotation continues, in order, until the hole is completed.

Holes Nos. 10-15 -- Singles (head-to-head play): A golfer from one team will play a hole against a golfer from the other team. All three players will play a hole, one by one, before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.

Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition

Scoring: Each hole is worth one point. Ties are worth zero points. There are no carryovers.

The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), a yellow weighted flag that doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each team has three hammers to use throughout the match.

Shot clock: Players will have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.

Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match -- two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.

TGL teams