TGL schedule 2026: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's golf league enters Year 2 with raised expectations
After a strong close to the inaugural season, will TGL prove that it has staying power in the sports ecosystem?
TGL enters Season 2 before the turn of the year with raised hopes and expectations for the venture. Helmed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and shorthand for TMRW Golf League, the simulator golf experience will present 15 regular-season matches contested by six teams across three months.
The SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, remains host as all 15 matches and the playoffs will air on television nationally in the same broadcast windows it held during the first campaign. That's not to say the entire schedule is identical, though. The Presidents Day tripleheader that made headlines a year ago will not be held, and the showdown between Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and McIlroy's Boston Common Golf is set for Sunday, March 1 -- following the conclusion fo the PGA Tour's Congizant Classic hosted in the same city.
The postseason is set for the weeks following The Tour Championship with TGL ultimately ceding way to the PGA Tour as major championship season kicks into high gear.
Let's take a look at what's ahead for TGL in 2026 along with the rules of play and how the teams are comprised.
2026 TGL schedule
All times Eastern
|Match
|Date
|Time
|TV
|Match / Results
1
Sun., Dec. 28
3 p.m.
ABC
New York vs. Atlanta
2
Fri., Jan. 2
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Boston vs. Los Angeles
3
Tues., Jan. 6
5 p.m.
ESPN
The Bay vs. Atlanta
4
Tues., Jan. 13
7 p.m.
ESPN
Jupiter Links vs. New York
5
Tues., Jan. 20
7 p.m.
ESPN
Jupiter Links vs. Los Angeles
6
Mon., Jan. 26
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Boston vs. The Bay
7
Mon., Feb. 2
5 p.m.
ESPN
Atlanta vs. Jupiter Links
8
Mon., Feb. 9
7 p.m.
ESPN2
The Bay vs. Los Angeles
9
Mon., Feb. 23
5 p.m.
ESPN
Atlanta vs. Boston
10
Mon., Feb. 23
9 p.m.
ESPN2
Los Angeles vs. Atlanta
11
Tues., Feb. 24
5 p.m.
ESPN
New York vs. The Bay
12
Tues., Feb. 24
9 p.m.
ESPN
Boston vs. New York
13
Sun., Mar. 1
9 p.m.
ESPN
Jupiter vs. Boston
14
Mon., Mar. 2
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Los Angeles vs. New York
15
Tues., Mar. 3
9 p.m.
ESPN
The Bay vs. Jupiter
Semi 1
Tues., Mar. 17
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
TBD
Finals 1
Mon., Mar. 23
9 p.m.
ESPN2
TBD
TGL format
TGL matches take place across 15 holes and two sessions. Players hit full-swing shots off grass, rough or sand platforms into a simulator screen. Short-game shots under 50 yards and putts take place inside the SoFi Center on a rotating, adjustable green.
Holes Nos. 1-9 -- Triples (3 vs. 3 alternate shot): Two teams of three face off with a three-man rotation hitting one shot at a time for each team. That rotation continues, in order, until the hole is completed.
Holes Nos. 10-15 -- Singles (head-to-head play): A golfer from one team will play a hole against a golfer from the other team. All three players will play a hole, one by one, before the cycle begins again on hole Nos. 13-15.
Overtime: 3 vs. 3 closet-to-the-pin competition
Scoring: Each hole is worth one point. Ties are worth zero points. There are no carryovers.
The Hammer: Each hole in a TGL match is worth one point unless a team decides to throw the "hammer" (not an actual hammer), a yellow weighted flag that doubles the point value of that hole. A team can either accept the hammer and play that hole for two points or deny it and concede the hole. Each team has three hammers to use throughout the match.
Shot clock: Players will have 40 seconds to hit their shots or face a one-stroke penalty.
Timeouts: Each team has four timeouts per match -- two in Triples and two in Singles. There are no carryovers from session to session.
TGL teams
|Team
|Players
Atlanta Drive GC
Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
Boston Common Golf
Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott
Jupiter Links Golf Club
Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner
Los Angeles Golf Club
Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood
New York Golf Club
Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler
The Bay Golf Club
Ludvig Åberg, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark