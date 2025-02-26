The Golden State Warriors dynasty may officially have some competition in the Bay Area. The Bay Golf Club continued its dominance in the inaugural season of TGL on Tuesday night down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at the SoFi Center.

Sitting its young superstar Ludvig Åberg, the The Bay did not miss a beat as it rattled off its fourth straight victory against Jupiter Links GC to remain undefeated this season.

The Bay won 6-3 thanks to a sizzling short-game display from Min Woo Lee to go along with contributions from Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry. With team captain Tiger Woods sitting this match out, Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner attempted to find some chemistry but were left helpless due to some poor shot making and decision making when it came to proper hammer usage.

The Bay got out to an early lead, but Jupiter Links quickly tied the match when Kisner shanked his tee shot on the par-3 5th. Unintentionally setting up Homa with a great angle, Jupiter Links somehow won the hole and appeared to have the mojo for the night. However, it quickly became apparent that the night did not belong to them but rather Lee.

The Australian chipped in again from just off the green on No. 6 to regain the lead for his squad and nearly did the same a couple holes later. He wasn't done yet though as Lee stepped to the plate from the rough on the par-5 9th after Jupiter Links threw the hammer. It was an action they quickly regretted as Lee laced a long iron to 6 feet.

The Bay Golf Club pressed its advantage and threw a hammer on top of Jupiter's hammer -- a double hammer, so to speak. After it was accepted, Lowry rolled in the eagle putt and secured three points for the price of one hole to take a 5-1 edge into singles.

The players ran through the motions during singles and ultimately resulted with The Bay claiming victory. With the win, they improved to 4-0 on the year and regained the top spot in the standings. Having already clinched a spot in the playoffs -- along with Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC -- The Bay will jostle for seeding with those two teams next week while New York Golf Club, Jupiter Links and Boston Common Golf all fight for the fourth and final spot in the postseason.

TGL playoff picture

* Clinched playoff spot