The American Express 2025 is set to get underway on Thursday, Jan. 16, and several players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Nick Dunlap made history at The American Express last year, becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson. Dunlap is coming off a top-10 finish at last week's Sony Open, but should you include him in your The American Express 2025 picks? The 2025 American Express field is loaded with major champions, including Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Jason Day.
Xander Schauffele, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, was listed as the +700 favorite according to the 2025 American Express odds, but withdrew on Monday. Thomas (+1200), Sungjae Im (+1200), Sam Burns (+1400) and Patrick Cantlay (+1800) now top the PGA odds board. Thomas is priced at +170 (risk $100 to win $170) to finish inside the top 10 and -120 (risk $120 to win $100) to finish inside the top 20. Before locking in your The American Express 2025 picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
Now that The American Express 2025 field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
The American Express 2025 predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 American Express: Sungjae Im, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the co-favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Im got off to a fast start in 2025, securing a third-place finish at The Sentry in Hawaii.
However, Im has failed to crack the top 10 in each of his last four starts at this event. He was also extremely inconsistent with his irons last season, ranking 99th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.054) and 145th in greens in regulation percentage (65.13%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in The American Express 2025 field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: J.J. Spaun, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Spaun is coming off a T-3 showing at last week's Sony Open and has all the tools needed to be in the mix again this week in California. The 34-year-old currently ranks second in strokes gained: approach to green (2.025), fourth in scoring average (66.25) and eighth in greens in regulation percentage (84.72%). He also ranks inside the top 50 in putting average (1.721) and strokes gained: putting (0.374). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 American Express bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 American Express picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 35-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win The American Express 2025, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 American Express odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.
The American Express odds, favorites
Get full 2025 American Express picks, best bets and predictions here.
Sungjae Im +1200
Justin Thomas +1200
Sam Burns +1400
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Tony Finau +2200
Tom Kim +3000
Wyndham Clark +3300
Max Greyserman +3500
Kurt Kitayama +3500
Si Woo Kim +3500
Harry Hall +4000
Davis Thompson +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Nick Dunlap +5000
J.J. Spaun +5000
Will Zalatoris +5500
Brian Harman +5500
Patrick Fishburn +5500
Eric Cole +5500
Ben Griffin +6000
Nicolas Echavarria +6000
Tom Hoge +6000
J.T. Poston +6000
Sepp Straka +6500
Jason Day +7000
Nick Taylor +7000
Keith Mitchell +7500
Cameron Davis +7500
Adam Hadwin +7500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Mac Meissner +8000
Daniel Berger +8000
Michael Thorbjornsen +8000
Lee Hodges +8000
Beau Hossler +8000
Andrew Novak +8000
Jhonattan Vegas +8000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
Kevin Yu +9000
Rickie Fowler +9000
Lucas Glover +9000
Bud Cauley +9000
Rico Hoey +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Doug Ghim +10000
Michael Kim +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Jesper Svensson +11000
Harris English +11000
Chan Kim +11000
Mark Hubbard +11000
Chris Kirk +11000
Joe Highsmith +12000
Erik Van Rooyen +12000
Mackenzie Hughes +12000
Matt Kuchar +12000
Jackson Suber +12000
Taylor Moore +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Max Mcgreevy +12000
Charley Hoffman +15000
Antoine Rozner +15000
Frankie Capan +15000
Justin Lower +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
Chandler Phillips +15000