The American Express 2025 is set to get underway on Thursday, Jan. 16, and several players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Nick Dunlap made history at The American Express last year, becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson. Dunlap is coming off a top-10 finish at last week's Sony Open, but should you include him in your The American Express 2025 picks? The 2025 American Express field is loaded with major champions, including Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Jason Day.

Xander Schauffele, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, was listed as the +700 favorite according to the 2025 American Express odds, but withdrew on Monday. Thomas (+1200), Sungjae Im (+1200), Sam Burns (+1400) and Patrick Cantlay (+1800) now top the PGA odds board.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 American Express: Sungjae Im, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the co-favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Im got off to a fast start in 2025, securing a third-place finish at The Sentry in Hawaii.

However, Im has failed to crack the top 10 in each of his last four starts at this event. He was also extremely inconsistent with his irons last season, ranking 99th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.054) and 145th in greens in regulation percentage (65.13%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in The American Express 2025 field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: J.J. Spaun, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Spaun is coming off a T-3 showing at last week's Sony Open and has all the tools needed to be in the mix again this week in California. The 34-year-old currently ranks second in strokes gained: approach to green (2.025), fourth in scoring average (66.25) and eighth in greens in regulation percentage (84.72%). He also ranks inside the top 50 in putting average (1.721) and strokes gained: putting (0.374). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 American Express bets. See who else to pick here.

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 35-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.

The American Express odds, favorites

The American Express odds, favorites

Sungjae Im +1200

Justin Thomas +1200

Sam Burns +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Tony Finau +2200

Tom Kim +3000

Wyndham Clark +3300

Max Greyserman +3500

Kurt Kitayama +3500

Si Woo Kim +3500

Harry Hall +4000

Davis Thompson +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Nick Dunlap +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Will Zalatoris +5500

Brian Harman +5500

Patrick Fishburn +5500

Eric Cole +5500

Ben Griffin +6000

Nicolas Echavarria +6000

Tom Hoge +6000

J.T. Poston +6000

Sepp Straka +6500

Jason Day +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Keith Mitchell +7500

Cameron Davis +7500

Adam Hadwin +7500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Mac Meissner +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Michael Thorbjornsen +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Andrew Novak +8000

Jhonattan Vegas +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Bud Cauley +9000

Rico Hoey +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Jesper Svensson +11000

Harris English +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Chris Kirk +11000

Joe Highsmith +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +12000

Mackenzie Hughes +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Jackson Suber +12000

Taylor Moore +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Max Mcgreevy +12000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Antoine Rozner +15000

Frankie Capan +15000

Justin Lower +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Chandler Phillips +15000