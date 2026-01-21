The 2026 American Express tees off on Thursday from the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif., for the second PGA Tour event of the 2026 season. However, it's the season debut for World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and his presence is sure to bring additional attention to this tournament. It also highly affects the odds, as Scheffler is the heavy favorite in nearly any tournament he enters, and the 29-year-old is the +300 favorite in the latest 2026 American Express odds. Bettors aren't simply limited to betting on the winner when it comes to placing The American Express 2026 bets, as PGA Tour prop betting has become an increasingly popular way of golf betting. The SportsLine model has found some 2026 American Express prop bets it projects value in, including backing Patrick Cantlay to finish in the top 10, which has +290 odds (risk $100 to win $290). Cantlay will play alongside Ben Griffin, with the duo teeing off at 1:31 p.m. ET on Thursday at hole No. 10 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

The model also likes Ludvig Aberg, the 26-year-old Swedish, to finish as the top European, which is also offered at FanDuel. Aberg has +600 odds to edge out competitors such as Robert MacIntyre (+500), Matt Fitzpatrick (+750), Harry Hall (+900), and more to cash that bet. The model doesn't expect Fitzpatrick to have a rough showing, though, projecting value in him at +750 odds to finish in the top five.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Cantlay had five top-10 finishes in 20 events last year, including finishing fifth at last year's American Express. He's finished in the top 10 in three of his last five starts at The American Express from the Pete Dye Stadium Course. Cantlay ended last year strong with three top-10 finishes in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, including finishing T-2 at the Tour Championship. Given his close to last season and previous success at The American Express, the model sees value in him at near 3-1 odds to finish in the top 10. FanDuel Sportsbook has Cantlay to finish in the top 10 at +290 odds, compared to other sportsbooks listing him around +250 odds.

Ludvig Aberg to finish as the top European (+600)

Aberg enters his third full-time season on the PGA Tour, as the 26-year-old quickly proved his college success could measure up against the professionals. Aberg was a two-time Ben Hogan Award winner, presented to the top college golfer, at Texas Tech, and he already had two wins and four runner-up results in 56 PGA Tour events. He has 14 top-10 results in 40 events over the last two years, including one win and three runner-up finishes. He had three top-10 finishes over his final five tournaments last year, and at 6-1 odds, the model sees value in him finishing ahead of other quality European golfers, such as Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick and Harry Hall.

Matt Fitzpatrick to finish in the top 5 (+750)

Fitzpatrick finished in the top five in two of his final five tournaments last season, with four top-eight finishes over his last six events. He was playing some of his best golf to close last year, and the model projects that to carry into the start of 2026. Eight golfers have shorter odds than him to finish in the top 5, and that creates value in him at this price based on the model's projections. Caesars Sportsbook has Fitzpatrick to finish in the top 5 at +750 odds, compared to other sportsbooks listing him around +650 odds.

