The American Express 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fades Wyndham Clark in La Quinta, Calif.
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his PGA Tour best bets for The American Express at La Quinta, Calif.
Scottie Scheffler makes his season debut as the odds-on favorite to win the 2026 PGA American Express golf tournament. The world's top-ranked golfer is looking to win his 20th PGA tournament since turning pro in 2018. Scheffler, 29, last won at the Procore Championship last September in Scottsdale, Ariz. He won by one stroke over fellow American Ben Griffin. This year's event gets underway on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET from La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif.
Scheffler, who tees off in a pairing with Justin Rose at 12:14 p.m. ET, is the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Other favorites include Ben Griffin at +2000 and Ludvig Aberg and Russell Henley both at +2200. Sepp Straka is at +4500 to repeat as winner at this event. Before making any 2026 American Express picks, you need to see the 2026 American Express predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.
Top 2026 American Express expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 American Express predictions: He's completely fading Wyndham Clark, who is going off to 80-1. He's avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.
"Clark did not play in Hawaii and missed the cut in his last regular Tour start back in early November," Kannon said. "He finished 13th here at the Amex in 2022 but otherwise hasn't been better than 39th and missed the cut here last season. He is losing strokes both off the tee and on approach in each of his last five starts. Last season, Clark ranked 154th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach and 160th in Driving Accuracy. I also wonder if Clark's feelings of frustration regarding Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour could still be a lingering distraction as he makes his season debut. I did find one head-to-head matchup with Clark as an underdog to J.T. Poston and yes, I would play the favorite against our fade player of the week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 American Express picks
2026 American Express odds, field
(odds subject to change)
At FanDuel
Scottie Scheffler +300
Ben Griffin +2000
Russell Henley +2200
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Robert MacIntyre +2500
Sam Burns +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2700
Si Woo Kim +2700
Sepp Straka +3500
Harry Hall +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Taylor Pendrith +4000
Michael Thorbjornsen +4000
Kurt Kitayama +4000
Alex Noren +4500
Daniel Berger +4500
Ryan Gerard +5000
Akshay Bhatia +5000
Harris English +5500
Denny McCarthy +6000
Min Woo Lee +6000
Adam Scott +6000
Rasmus Højgaard +7000
Davis Thompson +7000
J.T. Poston +7000
Pierceson Coody +7000
Alex Smalley +7000
Rickie Fowler +7000
Richard Hoey +7000
Samuel Stevens +7500
Nick Taylor +7500
Jacob Bridgeman +7500
Matt McCarty +7500
Justin Rose +7500
Michael Kim +7500
Will Zalatoris +7500
Wyndham Clark +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Jason Day +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
Max Greyserman +8000