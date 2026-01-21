Scottie Scheffler makes his season debut as the odds-on favorite to win the 2026 PGA American Express Tournament. The world's top-ranked golfer is looking to win his 20th PGA tournament since turning pro in 2018. Scheffler, 29, last won at the Procore Championship last September in Scottsdale, Ariz. He won by one stroke over fellow American Ben Griffin. This year's event gets underway on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET from La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif.

Scheffler is the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Other favorites include Ben Griffin at +2000 and Robert MacIntyre and Russell Henley both at +2200. Before making any 2026 American Express picks, you need to see the 2026 American Express predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.

Top 2026 American Express expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 American Express predictions: He's completely fading Wyndham Clark, who is going off to 80-1. He's avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.

"Clark did not play in Hawaii and missed the cut in his last regular Tour start back in early November," Kannon said. "He finished 13th here at the Amex in 2022 but otherwise hasn't been better than 39th and missed the cut here last season. He is losing strokes both off the tee and on approach in each of his last five starts. Last season, Clark ranked 154th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach and 160th in Driving Accuracy. I also wonder if Clark's feelings of frustration regarding Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour could still be a lingering distraction as he makes his season debut. I did find one head-to-head matchup with Clark as an underdog to J.T. Poston and yes, I would play the favorite against our fade player of the week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

Kannon has revealed his best bet, and it's a surprising golfer going off at nearly 100-1. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 American Express, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target? Check out the 2026 American Express odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 American Express, all from the expert who nailed four outright winners last season.

2026 American Express odds, field

At FanDuel

Scottie Scheffler +300

Ben Griffin +2000

Robert MacIntyre +2200

Russell Henley +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Sam Burns +2700

Patrick Cantlay +2700

Si Woo Kim +3000

Harry Hall +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Alex Noren +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Daniel Berger +4500

Ryan Gerard +5000

Michael Thorbjornsen +5000

Denny McCarthy +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Richard Hoey +5500

Rasmus Højgaard +6000

Harris English +6000

Davis Thompson +6000

J.T. Poston +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Pierceson Coody +7000

Alex Smalley +7000

Rickie Fowler +7000

Jason Day +7500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Patrick Rodgers +7500

Matt McCarty +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Will Zalatoris +7500

Wyndham Clark +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Samuel Stevens +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Michael Kim +8000

Max Greyserman +8000

Eric Cole +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Michael Brennan +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Mac Meissner +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Max Homa +10000

Sami Valimaki +10000

Vince Whaley +10000

Johnny Keefer +10000