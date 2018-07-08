The best PGA Championship moments: Bracket, how to vote and watch the moments
Everything you need to know to tune into and cast your votes for the top moments in PGA Championship history
When the 2018 PGA Championship tees off from Missouri's Bellerive Country Club on Aug. 9, the tournament will not only serve as the final golf major of this year's competition, it will also mark the 100th title tourney in the history of the event.
First held in October 1916 with a $500 prize, the PGA Championship has seen its popularity rise over the century, and with it, countless stories of golfers -- young and old alike -- who cemented their name in the sport's history.
That's why, with the 100th PGA Championship on deck, PGA of America wants fans to help identify -- and relive -- some of the best championships ever played since all the way back in 1916. PGA of America used a team of experts from the Golf Writers' Association of America, the Association of Golf Writers in the UK and past recipients of the PGA's Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism to create a 16-seed bracket of the PGA Championship's best all-time moments. And beginning this summer, through the final round of this year's tournament, fans can vote to determine the best win in PGA history.
We've got everything you need to know about the 100th PGA Championship bracket, plus information on how you can watch archival footage of all those classic PGA title moments, below.
The bracket
The moments
- 2000: Tiger Woods got past an unlikely challenge from journeyman Bob May in this playoff epic
- 2005: In a rare Monday finish, Phil Mickelson flops his way to a second major championship
- 1986: Bob Tway's bunker hole-out propels him to major championship glory over Greg Norman
- 1945: Lord Byron Nelson wins the ninth of 11 consecutive victories at Moraine Country Club
- 1973: Jack Nicklaus picks up his third of five Wanamaker Trophies in his home state at Canterbury
- 1927: Walter Hagan wins a record fourth consecutive PGA Championship and his fifth overall
- 1991: John Daly, the ninth alternate into the field, completes one of golf's greatest rags-to-riches stories
- 2009: Y.E. Yang erases a two-shot deficit and wins by an impressive three shots against Tiger Woods
- 1999: Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia go shot-for-shot in an epic duel at Medinah
- 1948: Ben Hogan wins his second of nine major championships
- 2014: Rory McIlroy defeats Phil Mickelson -- and darkness -- to win his second PGA Championship
- 1923: Gene Sarazen tops Walter Hagen in one of the greatest matches in golf history
- 1997: Davis Love III breaks through to win his first major with his father's presence
- 1968: Guy Boros makes time stand still as he becomes golf's oldest major champion at 48 years old
- 1980: At age 40, Jack Nicklaus routs the competition to pick up his 17th major championship
- 1940: Lord Byron Nelson takes down Sam Snead 1-up in one of golf's great match-play duels
How to vote
Voting runs all the way through this year's PGA Championship. Starting on July 8, fans can vote right from PGA's website.
Round 1 voting: July 8 to Aug. 8
Round 2: Aug. 8-9
Round 3: Aug. 10
Round 4: Aug. 11
Championship: Aug. 12
How to watch, stream
CBS Sports Network will carry archival footage of all the best moments fans will be voting for in the 100th PGA Championship bracket. Here's a complete schedule with details on watching and streaming the action -- All times Eastern.
- TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
- Stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Monday, July 9
8 p.m. -- "Ultimate Bracket"
9 p.m. -- 2014 Rory McIlroy
Monday, July 16
7 p.m. -- 1980 Jack Nicklaus
7:45 p.m. -- 1986 Bob Tway
8:45 p.m. -- 1980 Jack Nicklaus
Monday, July 23
7 p.m. -- 1991 John Daly
8 p.m. -- 1997 Davis Love III
Monday, July 30
7 p.m. -- 1999 Tiger Woods
8:30 p.m. -- 2000 Tiger Woods
11 p.m. -- 2007 Tiger Woods
12 a.m. -- 2006 Tiger Woods
1 a.m. -- 2000 Tiger Woods
2:30 a.m. -- 1999 Tiger Woods
4 a.m. -- 2007 Tiger Woods
5 a.m. -- 2006 Tiger Woods
Monday, Aug. 6
10 a.m. -- "Ultimate Bracket"
11 a.m. -- 1986 Bob Tway
7 p.m. -- "Ultimate Bracket"
8 p.m. -- 1999 Tiger Woods
9:30 p.m. -- 2000 Tiger Woods
11 p.m. -- 2005 Phil Mickelson
12 a.m. -- 2009 Y.E. Yang
1 a.m. -- 2014 Rory McIlroy
Tuesday, Aug. 7
10 a.m. -- 1991 John Daly
11 a.m. -- 2009 Y.E. Yang
Wednesday, Aug. 8
10 a.m. -- 1999 Tiger Woods
8 p.m. -- "Ultimate Bracket"
9 p.m. -- 2014 Rory McIlroy
10 p.m. -- 2005 Phil Mickelson
11 p.m. -- 2000 Tiger Woods
12:30 a.m. -- 1999 Tiger Woods
2:00 a.m. -- 1991 John Daly
3:00 a.m. -- 1980 Jack Nicklaus
3:45 a.m. -- 2009 Y.E. Yang
4:45 a.m. -- 1980 Jack Nicklaus
Thursday, Aug. 9
10 a.m. -- 2014 Rory McIlroy
11 a.m. -- 2005 Phil Mickelson
Friday, Aug. 10
10:30 a.m. -- 2000 Tiger Woods
