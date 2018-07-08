The best PGA Championship moments: Bracket, how to vote and watch the moments

When the 2018 PGA Championship tees off from Missouri's Bellerive Country Club on Aug. 9, the tournament will not only serve as the final golf major of this year's competition, it will also mark the 100th title tourney in the history of the event.

First held in October 1916 with a $500 prize, the PGA Championship has seen its popularity rise over the century, and with it, countless stories of golfers -- young and old alike -- who cemented their name in the sport's history.

That's why, with the 100th PGA Championship on deck, PGA of America wants fans to help identify -- and relive -- some of the best championships ever played since all the way back in 1916. PGA of America used a team of experts from the Golf Writers' Association of America, the Association of Golf Writers in the UK and past recipients of the PGA's Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism to create a 16-seed bracket of the PGA Championship's best all-time moments. And beginning this summer, through the final round of this year's tournament, fans can vote to determine the best win in PGA history.

We've got everything you need to know about the 100th PGA Championship bracket, plus information on how you can watch archival footage of all those classic PGA title moments, below.

The bracket

PGA of America

The moments

2000: Tiger Woods got past an unlikely challenge from journeyman Bob May in this playoff epic



2005: In a rare Monday finish, Phil Mickelson flops his way to a second major championship



1986: Bob Tway's bunker hole-out propels him to major championship glory over Greg Norman



1945: Lord Byron Nelson wins the ninth of 11 consecutive victories at Moraine Country Club



1973: Jack Nicklaus picks up his third of five Wanamaker Trophies in his home state at Canterbury



1927: Walter Hagan wins a record fourth consecutive PGA Championship and his fifth overall



1991: John Daly, the ninth alternate into the field, completes one of golf's greatest rags-to-riches stories



2009: Y.E. Yang erases a two-shot deficit and wins by an impressive three shots against Tiger Woods



1999: Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia go shot-for-shot in an epic duel at Medinah



1948: Ben Hogan wins his second of nine major championships



2014: Rory McIlroy defeats Phil Mickelson -- and darkness -- to win his second PGA Championship



1923: Gene Sarazen tops Walter Hagen in one of the greatest matches in golf history



1997: Davis Love III breaks through to win his first major with his father's presence



1968: Guy Boros makes time stand still as he becomes golf's oldest major champion at 48 years old



1980: At age 40, Jack Nicklaus routs the competition to pick up his 17th major championship



1940: Lord Byron Nelson takes down Sam Snead 1-up in one of golf's great match-play duels



How to vote

Voting runs all the way through this year's PGA Championship. Starting on July 8, fans can vote right from PGA's website.

Round 1 voting: July 8 to Aug. 8

Round 2: Aug. 8-9

Round 3: Aug. 10

Round 4: Aug. 11

Championship: Aug. 12

How to watch, stream

CBS Sports Network will carry archival footage of all the best moments fans will be voting for in the 100th PGA Championship bracket. Here's a complete schedule with details on watching and streaming the action -- All times Eastern.

TV : CBS Sports Network (channel finder)



: CBS Sports Network (channel finder) Stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.



Monday, July 9

8 p.m. -- "Ultimate Bracket"

9 p.m. -- 2014 Rory McIlroy

Monday, July 16

7 p.m. -- 1980 Jack Nicklaus

7:45 p.m. -- 1986 Bob Tway

8:45 p.m. -- 1980 Jack Nicklaus

Monday, July 23

7 p.m. -- 1991 John Daly

8 p.m. -- 1997 Davis Love III

Monday, July 30

7 p.m. -- 1999 Tiger Woods

8:30 p.m. -- 2000 Tiger Woods

11 p.m. -- 2007 Tiger Woods

12 a.m. -- 2006 Tiger Woods

1 a.m. -- 2000 Tiger Woods

2:30 a.m. -- 1999 Tiger Woods

4 a.m. -- 2007 Tiger Woods

5 a.m. -- 2006 Tiger Woods

Monday, Aug. 6

10 a.m. -- "Ultimate Bracket"

11 a.m. -- 1986 Bob Tway

7 p.m. -- "Ultimate Bracket"

8 p.m. -- 1999 Tiger Woods

9:30 p.m. -- 2000 Tiger Woods

11 p.m. -- 2005 Phil Mickelson

12 a.m. -- 2009 Y.E. Yang

1 a.m. -- 2014 Rory McIlroy

Tuesday, Aug. 7

10 a.m. -- 1991 John Daly

11 a.m. -- 2009 Y.E. Yang

Wednesday, Aug. 8

10 a.m. -- 1999 Tiger Woods

8 p.m. -- "Ultimate Bracket"

9 p.m. -- 2014 Rory McIlroy

10 p.m. -- 2005 Phil Mickelson

11 p.m. -- 2000 Tiger Woods

12:30 a.m. -- 1999 Tiger Woods

2:00 a.m. -- 1991 John Daly

3:00 a.m. -- 1980 Jack Nicklaus

3:45 a.m. -- 2009 Y.E. Yang

4:45 a.m. -- 1980 Jack Nicklaus

Thursday, Aug. 9

10 a.m. -- 2014 Rory McIlroy

11 a.m. -- 2005 Phil Mickelson

Friday, Aug. 10

10:30 a.m. -- 2000 Tiger Woods