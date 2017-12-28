The biggest risers and fallers in the world golf rankings in 2017

One of the more interesting ways to evaluate who had a great year in golf is to look back at where golfers were in the Official World Golf Rankings at the beginning of 2017 and compare that to where they are now.

For some golfers this shows how steep the rise was. For others, it tells a different story. For everyone, there is no such thing as stasis. You either got better in 2017 or you got worse, and despite the flaws of the OWGR, it's difficult to manipulate them to this extent. They tell a story.

Let's look first at those who are currently still in the top 200 in the world (so still relevant) that also fell off the map this season.

Golfer End 2016 Rank End 2017 Rank Fall Jim Furyk 37 183 -146 Thongchai Jaidee 54 192 -138 Ryan Palmer 75 193 -118 Chris Kirk 74 187 -113 Brandon Stone 72 180 -108 Danny Willett 11 114 -103 Graeme McDowell 82 185 -103 Andrew Johnston 86 181 -95 Daniel Summerhays 73 165 -92 Scott Piercy 36 122 -86

No real surprises here. Willett had a lousy year, and he was probably the headliner of this group. Furyk played 18 events and had just one top 10. It might be more surprising that Bubba Watson didn't make this group. He fell from No. 10 to No. 85 over the course of 12 months (we'll get to that shortly).

Now let's look at the biggest risers.

Golfer End of 2016 Rank End of 2017 Rank Rise Patrick Cantlay 1,866 38 1,828 Julian Suri 1,137 63 1,074 Tapio Pulkkanen 1,039 167 872 Brian Gay 759 198 561 Erik Van Rooyen 636 141 495 Chan Kim 561 76 485 Seungsu Han 515 80 435 Andrew Landry 564 172 392 Sungjae Im 522 149 373 Chesson Hadley 448 79 369

Cantlay was the underrated story of the year. He didn't miss a cut, won an event and now looks like he could be on the 2018 Ryder Cup team. Again, he was No. 1,866 in the world this time last year! Steph Curry is currently No. 1,925 after playing in a Web.com Tour event this year!

Another way to look at this is by percentage gained in ranking. So, it's a little unfair to Dustin Johnson that he had a ceiling on how much he could rise in 2017 given that he started out at No. 3. So I slapped together a formula that basically tells what percentage of possible spots toward No. 1 in the world did you gain (or lose) and turned that into a percentage.

The formula is (end of 2016 rank-end of 2017 rank) divided by (end of 2016 rank-1). An example: Bryson DeChambeau ended 2016 at No. 120 in the world. He ended 2017 at No. 99. His formula would be (120-99)/(120-1) or 18 percent. He had a possible 119 spots he could have moved up and he moved up 21. A solid but not spectacular year.

Here's the top five gainers.

Golfer End of 2016 Rank End of 2017 Rank Percent Gained Dustin Johnson 3 1 100 Patrick Cantlay 1,828 38 98 Jon Rahm 137 4 98 Julian Suri 1,137 63 95 Xander Schauffele 299 25 92

Justin Thomas and Pat Perez were just on the outside of this list, too. That makes sense, and it probably provides a clearer picture of who played the best relative to what we thought they were coming into 2017. It's not a perfect model, obviously, but the results match up with who had great years relative to their other years.

If you flip it around, it tells a similar story.

Golfer End of 2016 Rank End of 2017 Rank Percent Lost Danny Willett 11 114 1,030 Rory McIlroy 2 11 900 Bubba Watson 10 89 878 Jim Furyk 37 183 406 Adam Scott 7 31 400

Ah, there's Watson. Others just outside the top five included Russell Knox, Jimmy Walker, Patrick Reed, J.B. Holmes and Henrik Stenson. This doesn't necessarily mean these players had terrible years (although it wasn't great for Watson and Willett), but that compared to where they were to start 2017, they didn't maintain what we thought they would do.