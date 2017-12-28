The biggest risers and fallers in the world golf rankings in 2017
Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm had great years in the OWGR
One of the more interesting ways to evaluate who had a great year in golf is to look back at where golfers were in the Official World Golf Rankings at the beginning of 2017 and compare that to where they are now.
For some golfers this shows how steep the rise was. For others, it tells a different story. For everyone, there is no such thing as stasis. You either got better in 2017 or you got worse, and despite the flaws of the OWGR, it's difficult to manipulate them to this extent. They tell a story.
Let's look first at those who are currently still in the top 200 in the world (so still relevant) that also fell off the map this season.
|Golfer
|End 2016 Rank
|End 2017 Rank
|Fall
Jim Furyk
37
183
-146
Thongchai Jaidee
54
192
-138
Ryan Palmer
75
193
-118
Chris Kirk
74
187
-113
Brandon Stone
72
180
-108
Danny Willett
11
114
-103
Graeme McDowell
82
185
-103
Andrew Johnston
86
181
-95
Daniel Summerhays
73
165
-92
Scott Piercy
36
122
-86
No real surprises here. Willett had a lousy year, and he was probably the headliner of this group. Furyk played 18 events and had just one top 10. It might be more surprising that Bubba Watson didn't make this group. He fell from No. 10 to No. 85 over the course of 12 months (we'll get to that shortly).
Now let's look at the biggest risers.
|Golfer
|End of 2016 Rank
|End of 2017 Rank
|Rise
Patrick Cantlay
1,866
38
1,828
Julian Suri
1,137
63
1,074
Tapio Pulkkanen
1,039
167
872
Brian Gay
759
198
561
Erik Van Rooyen
636
141
495
Chan Kim
561
76
485
Seungsu Han
515
80
435
Andrew Landry
564
172
392
Sungjae Im
522
149
373
Chesson Hadley
448
79
369
Cantlay was the underrated story of the year. He didn't miss a cut, won an event and now looks like he could be on the 2018 Ryder Cup team. Again, he was No. 1,866 in the world this time last year! Steph Curry is currently No. 1,925 after playing in a Web.com Tour event this year!
Another way to look at this is by percentage gained in ranking. So, it's a little unfair to Dustin Johnson that he had a ceiling on how much he could rise in 2017 given that he started out at No. 3. So I slapped together a formula that basically tells what percentage of possible spots toward No. 1 in the world did you gain (or lose) and turned that into a percentage.
The formula is (end of 2016 rank-end of 2017 rank) divided by (end of 2016 rank-1). An example: Bryson DeChambeau ended 2016 at No. 120 in the world. He ended 2017 at No. 99. His formula would be (120-99)/(120-1) or 18 percent. He had a possible 119 spots he could have moved up and he moved up 21. A solid but not spectacular year.
Here's the top five gainers.
|Golfer
|End of 2016 Rank
|End of 2017 Rank
|Percent Gained
Dustin Johnson
3
1
100
Patrick Cantlay
1,828
38
98
Jon Rahm
137
4
98
Julian Suri
1,137
63
95
Xander Schauffele
299
25
92
Justin Thomas and Pat Perez were just on the outside of this list, too. That makes sense, and it probably provides a clearer picture of who played the best relative to what we thought they were coming into 2017. It's not a perfect model, obviously, but the results match up with who had great years relative to their other years.
If you flip it around, it tells a similar story.
|Golfer
|End of 2016 Rank
|End of 2017 Rank
|Percent Lost
Danny Willett
11
114
1,030
Rory McIlroy
2
11
900
Bubba Watson
10
89
878
Jim Furyk
37
183
406
Adam Scott
7
31
400
Ah, there's Watson. Others just outside the top five included Russell Knox, Jimmy Walker, Patrick Reed, J.B. Holmes and Henrik Stenson. This doesn't necessarily mean these players had terrible years (although it wasn't great for Watson and Willett), but that compared to where they were to start 2017, they didn't maintain what we thought they would do.
