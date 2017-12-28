The biggest risers and fallers in the world golf rankings in 2017

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm had great years in the OWGR

One of the more interesting ways to evaluate who had a great year in golf is to look back at where golfers were in the Official World Golf Rankings at the beginning of 2017 and compare that to where they are now. 

For some golfers this shows how steep the rise was. For others, it tells a different story. For everyone, there is no such thing as stasis. You either got better in 2017 or you got worse, and despite the flaws of the OWGR, it's difficult to manipulate them to this extent. They tell a story.

Let's look first at those who are currently still in the top 200 in the world (so still relevant) that also fell off the map this season.

GolferEnd 2016 RankEnd 2017 RankFall

Jim Furyk

37

183

-146

Thongchai Jaidee

54

192

-138

Ryan Palmer

75

193

-118

Chris Kirk

74

187

-113

Brandon Stone

72

180

-108

Danny Willett

11

114

-103

Graeme McDowell

82

185

-103

Andrew Johnston

86

181

-95

Daniel Summerhays

73

165

-92

Scott Piercy

36

122

-86

No real surprises here. Willett had a lousy year, and he was probably the headliner of this group. Furyk played 18 events and had just one top 10. It might be more surprising that Bubba Watson didn't make this group. He fell from No. 10 to No. 85 over the course of 12 months (we'll get to that shortly).

Now let's look at the biggest risers.

GolferEnd of 2016 RankEnd of 2017 RankRise

Patrick Cantlay

1,866

38

1,828

Julian Suri

1,137

63

1,074

Tapio Pulkkanen

1,039

167

872

Brian Gay

759

198

561

Erik Van Rooyen

636

141

495

Chan Kim

561

76

485

Seungsu Han

515

80

435

Andrew Landry

564

172

392

Sungjae Im

522

149

373

Chesson Hadley

448

79

369

Cantlay was the underrated story of the year. He didn't miss a cut, won an event and now looks like he could be on the 2018 Ryder Cup team. Again, he was No. 1,866 in the world this time last year! Steph Curry is currently No. 1,925 after playing in a Web.com Tour event this year!

Another way to look at this is by percentage gained in ranking. So, it's a little unfair to Dustin Johnson that he had a ceiling on how much he could rise in 2017 given that he started out at No. 3. So I slapped together a formula that basically tells what percentage of possible spots toward No. 1 in the world did you gain (or lose) and turned that into a percentage. 

The formula is (end of 2016 rank-end of 2017 rank) divided by (end of 2016 rank-1). An example: Bryson DeChambeau ended 2016 at No. 120 in the world. He ended 2017 at No. 99. His formula would be (120-99)/(120-1) or 18 percent. He had a possible 119 spots he could have moved up and he moved up 21. A solid but not spectacular year.

Here's the top five gainers.

GolferEnd of 2016 RankEnd of 2017 RankPercent Gained

Dustin Johnson

3

1

100

Patrick Cantlay

1,828

38

98

Jon Rahm

137

4

98

Julian Suri

1,137

63

95

Xander Schauffele

299

25

92

Justin Thomas and Pat Perez were just on the outside of this list, too. That makes sense, and it probably provides a clearer picture of who played the best relative to what we thought they were coming into 2017. It's not a perfect model, obviously, but the results match up with who had great years relative to their other years.

If you flip it around, it tells a similar story.

GolferEnd of 2016 RankEnd of 2017 RankPercent Lost

Danny Willett

11

114

1,030

Rory McIlroy

2

11

900

Bubba Watson

10

89

878

Jim Furyk

37

183

406

Adam Scott

7

31

400

Ah, there's Watson. Others just outside the top five included Russell Knox, Jimmy Walker, Patrick Reed, J.B. Holmes and Henrik Stenson. This doesn't necessarily mean these players had terrible years (although it wasn't great for Watson and Willett), but that compared to where they were to start 2017, they didn't maintain what we thought they would do.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories