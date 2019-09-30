The First Cut: Cameron Champ picks up emotional victory, Tony Romo's latest PGA Tour outing

The fall golf slate isn't as robust as it is in the spring or summer, but that doesn't mean we're completely bereft of content. Over the weekend, an emotional Cameron Champ took the Safeway Open for his ailing grandfather, a golf Twitter favorite had one of his best finishes and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo tried his hand at the big time again.

Here's a look at what you missed over the weekend.

PGA Tour winner -- Cameron Champ: It was a sweet weekend for the now-two-time winner on the PGA Tour. The tears started flowing from Champ even before he'd touched his final birdie putt to shut down the win by a single stroke over Corey Conners on the 72nd hole of the event. Champ's grandfather is in hospice with terminal cancer, and the 24-year-old had the week of his life in what could be his grandfather's last time to ever see him win a golf tournament. That wasn't lost on the younger Champ after he beat the best field of the fresh season.

All the emotions. ❤️



The winning moment for @Cameron__Champ and his family @SafewayOpen. pic.twitter.com/FzM6nqokVK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 30, 2019

"I really feel like this will be, no matter what, even if I never win another tournament again or I win however many, this will definitely be the greatest moment of my golfing career," he said.

It certainly led to the greatest shot of the weekend.

There have been so many indelible images from 2019. But hard to top this photo from Jonathan Ferrey of Cam Champ embracing his father Jeff as their dying pop Mack listens on the phone pic.twitter.com/SJy3gl4yTz — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) September 30, 2019

European Tour winner -- Victor Perez: Who? The Frenchman, who lives in Scotland and attended New Mexico (didn't see that coming), won his first European Tour event by one over Matthew Southgate by shooting a 70 in Round 4 with 17 fours and one two on Sunday. He also beat out Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, which is a nice way to grab your first, especially when it comes at St. Andrews.

"Obviously the fact that winning is so difficult, that when you do it, it feels so good, just because it's so difficult," Perez said matter-of-factly. "You feel like so many things can go wrong."

Story that needs more attention: So ... five golfers failed driver testing at the Safeway Open? This seems like a fairly important story that's going to get buried by fall football.

Weekend finish that I loved: Golf Twitter favorite Zac Blair fired 66-66-68 after an opening 75 to finish T4 with Justin Thomas and Charles Howell III. That's a big finish for somebody like Blair, who was on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. He earned 115 FedEx Cup points which gets him nearly a third of the way to the number needed for a top 125 finish last season. He also jumped over 100 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Interview of the week: This with architecture fiend Andy Johnson was excellent.

I can't tell you how many courses you go to and get depressed. One thing I do is go out and walk courses. People think I play golf all the time, but I walk courses a lot because you can walk courses so much faster than you can play them. There are so many places in the country that could be great, given the opportunity to be great. That's something I've learned a lot over the past three years: which places have a chance, versus places that are more a case of what could be.

Best on-course reaction: This from eventual champ Perez was great, and had me wondering if we've ever seen him and Robert Streb in the same room together.

What happened to Tony Romo? If you checked out after he shot 70 on Thursday and expected to see him contending for win No. 1 come Sunday, you were disappointed. So what happened? Life on the PGA Tour comes at you fast. Romo reverted to the median when it comes to putting (after finishing fifth in the field in Round 1), finished 140th in putting and fired a 78 in Round 2 to miss the cut by four. Darren Rovell gets to keep his Twitter account.