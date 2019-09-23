The First Cut: Danny Willett gets huge European win, Sebastian Munoz snags first victory

One unintended consequence of the PGA Championship moving to May is that it necessarily backloaded the European Tour slate. We're now reaping the benefits of this new scheduling quirk as, over the weekend, a host of Euro stars duked it out in their version of the Players Championship, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England.

From the scrum, Danny Willett emerged victorious for just the second time since his 2016 Masters victory (he also won last year's World Tour Championship). We'll dive into how he got it done at Wentworth and also take a look at Sebastian Munoz's first PGA Tour win over upstart Sunjae Im in this week's First Cut.

PGA Tour -- Sebastian Munoz (-18) wins in playoff with Sunjae Im: Munoz won once on the Korn Ferry Tour three years ago, but this is by far the biggest finish of his career. He birdied the last hole of his final round to catch Im, and then he made par on that same hole to take him down in a playoff. The putt on the 72nd hole was big time.

Munoz doesn't have the pedigree of some of the guys we've seen recently, but he's grinded out a strong career at a young-ish age (26) and has consistently improved over the last few seasons. Now he gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

"Whenever they were doing the trophy ceremony, I just kept smiling to myself, reminding me, 'Oh, yeah, Hawaii is around the corner,'" said Munoz. "'Oh, yeah, Masters.' Like, 'Oh, yeah, I got job security for a couple years.' It's just like smile, then smile again. It hasn't set, but I'm fully aware of the perks of being a PGA Tour winner and I'll carry that forever."

European Tour -- Danny Willett (-20) wins BMW PGA Championship by 3 over Jon Rahm: The Summer of Rahm continued, but in the end, Willett got him with two birdies on his last two holes for a 67 and his biggest win since that infamous day in April 2016 when Jordan Spieth hit two balls in the water on the 12th hole at Augusta National.

Willett fell all the way to No. 462 in the world (where he was as recently as May 2018) but battled all the way back to No. 31 with this win at Wentworth. His viewpoint on this after the BMW PGA Championship win was really good and -- I thought, anyway -- inspiring.

"You look at perspective and stuff, and yeah, you've had the two kids and your sleepless nights and this and that and people go on about that stuff," said Willett. "But for me, when the golf was real bad and I didn't really fancy playing it, to be able to then come down the stretch today and enjoy it ... it's something that's a real beautiful thing to be able to do because at the end of the day when I was 10 and that's what I took golf up for because I enjoyed it and I wanted to get better.

"You know, that's what you want to play the game for. You want to be able to enjoy it and have a laugh with the crowds and embrace what you're doing and enjoy all the factors around it. There was a lot of time where I had there where I didn't enjoy any second of it whatsoever. I think that helps put you in a place where a bad shot on a Sunday in contention can ruin someone's year.

"But I'm incredibly happy within myself where, you know, if that would have happened today, it would have been one of them things, I'd have driven home and had a bottle of wine probably and gotten over it and gone and pegged it up next week and that's it. We're all where we're supposed to be at that moment in time and fortunately for me, this is where it's ended up."

Willett has now put himself into the conversation for yet another Ryder Cup spot next year at Whistling Straits and has to be considered a contender at the majors moving forward, especially after he made the cut at three of them in 2019 and finished top 10 at the Open Championship. He's now 9th in he Race to Dubai rankings.