Since debuting in 2018, The Match has produced a series of made-for-TV golf exhibitions featuring some of the best players in the world alongside other celebrities. And during what has been a tumultuous year for golf, The Match 2022 is turning to four of golf's biggest stars as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The quartet of PGA Tour professionals are all friends and have also become four of their tour's most outspoken ambassadors. Now they'll tee it up under the lights at the Pelican Golf Club just outside Tampa Bay, Fla., on Saturday for a 12-hole exhibition that should be incredibly entertaining with tee time scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

This will be Woods' first time playing televised golf since missing the cut at The Open Championship, but the 15-time major champion has maintained that he can still execute all the shots necessary to compete at a high level. Even so, Woods and McIlroy are +105 underdogs while Spieth and Thomas are -125 favorites (bet $125 to win $100) in the latest The Match 7 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any Match 7 bets, be sure to see Match VII picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven golf expert, Mike McClure.

McClure, a DFS professional, knows golf inside and out. His proprietary model has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure was all over Brooks Koepka defeating Bryson DeChambeau as a +110 underdog in The Match V. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering this event. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Why Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy can win The Match VII

Tiger and Rory know each other well as long-time Nike brand ambassadors and the two shared a special moment as they played their Thursday and Friday rounds together at St. Andrews in the 150th Open Championship. And it was an acknowledgment from McIlroy on the course that Woods claims brought on the waterworks in what is likely his last competitive round at the Birthplace of Golf.

Woods and McIlroy also both live in the Jupiter area and are recent business partners in TMRW Sports, a technology-driven sports company. And while Woods hasn't been able to play much competitive golf since a serious car crash left him with chronic pain in his legs, he was clear throughout last week at the Hero World Challenge that he still had every shot in the bag. Meanwhile, McIlroy is the No. 1 player in the world and is coming off three wins on the PGA Tour in 2022. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas can win The Match 7

Well known as two of the closest friends on the PGA Tour, Thomas and Spieth have been regular partners at the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup over the years and they certainly know each other's game well. At the 2022 Presidents Cup, the pairing combined to go 4-0 as a team and they also played together twice at the 2021 Ryder Cup and four times at the 2018 Ryder Cup, combining to go 4-2-0.

They regularly travel together on tour and have combined to win 28 tournaments and five major championships despite the fact that both are still in their 20s. Thomas is currently No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking while Spieth checks in at No. 14. However, like Woods and currently McIlroy, both are former world No. 1s and both are coming off strong seasons on the PGA Tour. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make The Match 2022 picks

