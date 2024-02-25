Four of the top golfers on the PGA and LPGA tours will compete for charity on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET in The Match 9 at The Park in West Palm Beach, Florida. Unlike recent editions, it will be an individual format, so the golfer who finishes with the most skins money across the 12 holes will win. Each hole is worth a dollar amount for charity, with the money raised going to the First Tee, a golf organization for children. Rory McIlroy is the +210 favorite (risk $100 to win $210) in The Match odds, followed by Max Homa (+230), Rose Zhang (+300) and Lexi Thompson (+300).

All four competitors will use the same tees for the four par-3 holes, while there will be different tees and yardages for the men and women on the other eight holes. Which golfer should you target with your The Match 2024 bets? Before locking in any Match 9 bets, be sure to see Match IX picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven golf expert, Mike McClure.

McClure's model has returned more than $9,000 on $100 best bets since June of 2020 and has called the winner of 10 major tournaments entering the weekend. McClure was also all over Brooks Koepka defeating Bryson DeChambeau as a +110 underdog in The Match V and nailed Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for an easy win over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match VII. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, with The Match 9 set to tee off on Monday, McClure has scoured the golf odds and locked in his top picks. Head to SportsLine now to see McClure's best bet for The Match IX.

The Match IX golfers, format

McIlroy is a four-time major champion and 24-time PGA winner, so he headlines this event as one of the biggest names in golf. However, Thompson is an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour and Zhang is one of the sport's rising stars, having won her first event last year at the age of 20. Homa has won six PGA events, with his most recent victory coming at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.

The format is designed to level the playing field, as the women will start on different tees for eight of the 12 holes. All four golfers will be wearing microphones and will be on camera throughout the evening, providing a unique look at the personalities participating in the event. It is taking place after dusk under the lights, which can add a few challenges as well. See which golfer to back at SportsLine.

How to make The Match 2024 picks

McClure has scoured The Match IX odds board and has identified his winner. You can only get his best bet for The Match IX right here.

So who wins The Match 9? Visit SportsLine now to see who you can bank on to win The Match IX, and see where the betting value lies, all from the expert that's nailed 10 golf majors, and find out.