The Match is a made-for-TV golf exhibition that has helped expand the game with a primetime audience. On Thursday, The Match VIII will feature a cross-sport battle between world-famous teammates as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs take on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. Curry is well known as a formidable player with a +1.0 handicap while Mahomes is also solid playing to a 7.7. Meanwhile, Kelce reportedly plays to an 11 while Thompson's handicap allegedly sits at 15.

The format will be a modified alternate shot where everybody hits a tee shot, and then alternate shot is played from the best of the two drives. The 12-hole match will begin with a 6:30 p.m. ET start from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The latest Match VIII odds list the Curry-Thompson team as the -230 favorites (bet $230 to win $100) while Mahomes-Kelce are fetching +195. Before locking in any Match 8 bets, be sure to see Match VIII picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven golf expert, Mike McClure.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

McClure was also all over Brooks Koepka defeating Bryson DeChambeau as a +110 underdog in The Match V and nailed Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for an easy win over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match VII. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering this event. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

For Thursday's primetime matchup, McClure is backing Curry and Thompson to score the outright win for a modest -230 payout. With the modified alternate shot format and two players who are comparably average in Kelce and Thompson, this likely comes down to Curry vs. Mahomes to carry the load, and that's advantage Curry.

The plus-handicapper has competed twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, a PGA Tour feeder system, and shot under 75 in three of his four rounds in professional golf, including a 71 in the first round of his second start. Curry is also a regular on the pro-am circuit and has more experience playing golf in front of a televised audience than anybody else (though Mahomes and Curry have both competed and lost in their previous appearances in The Match).

There have also been some rumors that Thompson's reported 15 handicap is down to somewhere around 11, and a level playing field between him and Kelce would tip the odds even further in Golden State's favor. That's why McClure is backing the Warriors team over the Chiefs. See which side to back at SportsLine.

