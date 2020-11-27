The Match: Champions for Change will take place on Friday with everyone in a post-Thanksgiving stupor. The bad news here is that this year's edition does not include Tiger Woods. The good news, though, is that it includes somebody far more entertaining than the Big Cat.

The Match III will see Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley (!) team up against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in a modified alternate shot match at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona. Mickelson has participated in all three of these made-for-TV events, and this is Manning's second in a row. Curry has played in a Korn Ferry Tour event before and will hold his own, and Barkley will ... be Barkley.

Maybe unsurprisingly, Curry and Manning are the favorites against Mickelson and Barkley in the event. The golf likely won't be as good this time around as it was in the first two, but the product should be far more interesting with Barkley having a microphone and camera on him at all times.

The cause is a good one, too, with money going to both sports programs and sports journalism programs at HBCUs from both WarnerMedia and the golfers themselves. This on the heels of Augusta National's announcement that it would fund a women's golf program at Paine College and provide scholarships in Lee Elder's name for both the men and women at Paine.

Both the entertainment and the cause -- contributing toward and highlighting diversity, equality and inclusion at these HBCUs -- are worth tuning for on Friday as Curry and Manning try to take down Mickelson and Barkley (but really just Mickelson by himself) in the latest rendition of this event.

How to watch The Match III



Date: Friday, Nov. 27 | Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Course: Stone Canyon Golf Club -- Oro Valley, Ariz.

Format: Match play -- Modified alternate shot

Broadcast team: Brian Anderson, Trevor Immelman, Andre Iguodala, Cheyenne Woods, Gary McCord

TV: TNT

Live stream: TNT app, B/R Live

Pre-match coverage: TNT at 2 p.m.

House of Highlights showdown: B/R app at 1 p.m.